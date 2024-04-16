Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol

These Singers Made the Top 14 on 'American Idol' 2024

If you watched the first live episode of Season 22, it wasn't as straightforward as Ryan simply announcing who survived to make the top 14.

Melissa Willets - Author
By

Apr. 16 2024, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

Nya in an aqua dress and Jordan Anthony in a jacket made the top 14
Source: ABC

On Monday, April 15, 2024, American Idol fans learned who their top 14 contestants would be.

With judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan looking on, the familiar presence of host Ryan Seacrest guided us through the tense moments.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who went home on the episode, and who makes up the top 14?

Read on for the full details of the contestants we will miss hearing sing, and those who advance to perform for America's votes.

Jayna Elise in a black dress and Emmy Russell in a tee shirt
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

These singers made the top 14 on 'American Idol' 2024.

After fans had to say goodbye to Ajii, Jennifer Jeffries, Kennedy Reid, Mackenzie Sol, Odell Bunton Jr., and Quintavious, we got to meet our top 14 idols for 2024.

That esteemed list includes Nya, Jordan Anthony, Jayna Elise, Emmy Russell, Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, Julia Gagnon, Kaibrienne, Kayko, McKenna Faith Breinholt, Mia Matthews, Roman Collins, Triston Harper, and Will Moseley.

Article continues below advertisement
Jack Blocker in white jeans and a jacket and Kaibrienne in a floral black dress
Source: ABC

Next up, America will vote for its top 12, with that episode airing on April 21.

Meanwhile, if you watched the first live episode of Season 22, then you know that it wasn't as straightforward as Ryan simply announcing who survived to make the top 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, after the top 10 was revealed, as chosen by fans' votes, four contestants joined the list via the judges' saves. Squaring off in the Danger Zone provided some tense moments to be sure.

Roman Collins in an orange shirt and Julia Gagnon in a denim suit make it to the top 14
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

Among those who were saved by Katy, Lionel, and Luke was Jordan, whose performance of Charlie Puth’s “Attention” was a crowd pleaser.

Jayna, Nya, and Roman also won the judges' saves, with Nya choosing "Water" by Tyla for her chance at the top 14.

About her performance, Lionel said, “Way to switch it up. You give attitude, not only great voice, but great attitude. I’m telling you, I just want America to rethink the situation because I think that was a star performance.”

Article continues below advertisement
Will Moseley wears a fringe jacket and cowboy hat while Mia Matthews dons a blue and white dress.
Source: ABC

As for Jayna, her song of choice for the save was Paramore's “All I Wanted.”

Lionel offered her this feedback before she made the top 14: "I think the reaction speaks for itself. First of all, you can take a high note and make it a whisper, so elegantly and flawlessly and painlessly. You didn’t frown up girl. That was a command performance.”

Article continues below advertisement

Finally, Roman swooped in for the save by crooning his rendition of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by iconic singer James Brown.

This time it was Luke who shared his take on the save-worthy performance.

“The feedback is every time you step on this stage, you bring everybody out of their seat. You have the ability to blow the roof off the place. What a great performance. You have your own style. It’s so unique. I think the world needs to keep hearing it," the country superstar said about Roman.

Congratulations to the top 14 for American Idol 2024!

We can't wait to see the next performances, and, on a side note, see what other buzzworthy outfits Katy will wear in upcoming shows! Indeed, in case you missed it, her, um, interesting silver top broke mid-show!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'American Idol' Star McKenna Breinholt's Secret Connection to "Whiskey Girl" Amy Ross Lopez

'American Idol' Contestants Get Paid, but There's a Catch

Meet Season 21 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi — All About the Hawaii Native

Latest American Idol News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.