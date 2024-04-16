Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol These Singers Made the Top 14 on 'American Idol' 2024 If you watched the first live episode of Season 22, it wasn't as straightforward as Ryan simply announcing who survived to make the top 14. By Melissa Willets Apr. 16 2024, Published 10:25 a.m. ET Source: ABC

On Monday, April 15, 2024, American Idol fans learned who their top 14 contestants would be. With judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan looking on, the familiar presence of host Ryan Seacrest guided us through the tense moments.

So, who went home on the episode, and who makes up the top 14? Read on for the full details of the contestants we will miss hearing sing, and those who advance to perform for America's votes.

These singers made the top 14 on 'American Idol' 2024.

After fans had to say goodbye to Ajii, Jennifer Jeffries, Kennedy Reid, Mackenzie Sol, Odell Bunton Jr., and Quintavious, we got to meet our top 14 idols for 2024.

That esteemed list includes Nya, Jordan Anthony, Jayna Elise, Emmy Russell, Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, Julia Gagnon, Kaibrienne, Kayko, McKenna Faith Breinholt, Mia Matthews, Roman Collins, Triston Harper, and Will Moseley.

Next up, America will vote for its top 12, with that episode airing on April 21. Meanwhile, if you watched the first live episode of Season 22, then you know that it wasn't as straightforward as Ryan simply announcing who survived to make the top 14.

Instead, after the top 10 was revealed, as chosen by fans' votes, four contestants joined the list via the judges' saves. Squaring off in the Danger Zone provided some tense moments to be sure.

Among those who were saved by Katy, Lionel, and Luke was Jordan, whose performance of Charlie Puth’s “Attention” was a crowd pleaser. Jayna, Nya, and Roman also won the judges' saves, with Nya choosing "Water" by Tyla for her chance at the top 14.

About her performance, Lionel said, “Way to switch it up. You give attitude, not only great voice, but great attitude. I’m telling you, I just want America to rethink the situation because I think that was a star performance.”

As for Jayna, her song of choice for the save was Paramore's “All I Wanted.” Lionel offered her this feedback before she made the top 14: "I think the reaction speaks for itself. First of all, you can take a high note and make it a whisper, so elegantly and flawlessly and painlessly. You didn’t frown up girl. That was a command performance.”

Finally, Roman swooped in for the save by crooning his rendition of “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by iconic singer James Brown. This time it was Luke who shared his take on the save-worthy performance.

“The feedback is every time you step on this stage, you bring everybody out of their seat. You have the ability to blow the roof off the place. What a great performance. You have your own style. It’s so unique. I think the world needs to keep hearing it," the country superstar said about Roman.