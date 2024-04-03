Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus Why Did Disney Plus Change Color? It Has to Do With a New Happily Ever After As subscribers know, Disney's streaming service has said "I do" to another streaming giant, Hulu. By Melissa Willets Apr. 3 2024, Published 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Subscribers to the immensely popular streaming service, Disney+, may have noticed something different when they visit the app on their TV or mobile device.

Indeed, Disney+ has changed its color scheme. Why? The deviation from the well-known dark blue has to do with a new marriage of sorts, leading to a happily ever after with another huge streamer. Read on for the full story.

Source: Disney Plus

So, why did Disney Plus change its color scheme?

As subscribers know, Disney's streaming service has said "I do" to another streaming giant, Hulu. And instead of going green for Hulu, the two streamers have seemingly blended their trademark hues together to birth a new, calming color: turquoise.

As Vulture reports, the color actually has a sweet, Disney-themed name: Aurora. “It’s an homage to both the aurora borealis as well as Sleeping Beauty,” Disney executive Joe Earley explained. He also confirmed the shade is a combination of “Hulu’s signature green into Disney+ blue.”

Meanwhile, customers can bundle the two services for a surprisingly low price of $9.99 per month for the basic package.You can add ESPN for the monthly rate of $14.99.

If you already have Disney+, you'll need to activate your Hulu account to gain access to that content, per the streamer's Help Center page. You can no longer just get Hulu as a standalone product.

the new disney plus logo color is apparently called "aurora" and it's both a tribute to aurora borealis as well as princess aurora from sleeping beauty. i actually really like that. also aurora getting any kind of acknowledgement from disney is a win for me pic.twitter.com/DXpIE9HHdS — bianca (@gadgettsgizmos) March 28, 2024

Fans have mixed reactions to the new Disney+ color.

Not surprisingly, fans are reacting to the color change, with some weighing in that they're on board, while others aren't loving the on-brand switch. "The new Disney+ app color is terrible. Looks like it’s going to puke on the other apps," snarked one person via X, who clearly isn't a fan.

Speaking of disneyplus - I do not like that the new icon color.

The blue felt royal. This feels.....ill.#disneyplus — 𝕾𝖊𝖗𝖌𝖎𝖔 𝕯𝖊𝖑𝖌𝖆𝖉𝖔 (@_supersergio) March 27, 2024

"Who decided that the new @DisneyPlus color was a good idea? I had an infection last week and that was the color of my phlegm," someone else hilariously tweeted.

To be fair, the color found many supporters online, like this person who tweeted, "Don’t get why so many people don’t like the new color for Disney Plus. I think it’s just fine as it is. I actually think the color palette is kinda pretty. There has to at least be one person who likes it (other than me LOL), right?"