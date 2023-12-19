Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Woman's Parents Accidentally Bought $10,000 Worth of Disney Plus Streaming Gift Cards One woman says her family of 16 was heading to Disney for the holiday. But her parents accidentally spent $10,000 on Disney Plus gift cards. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 19 2023, Published 12:03 p.m. ET Source: tiktok / @aofthecoast

Gift cards are great because they’re like real money, but they come with one major caveat: you can only spend them in one place. Imagine buying the wrong gift cards and then being stuck with them. It does happen.

One woman on TikTok and her family know this struggle all too well. They purchased a pretty hefty stack of gift cards to use on vacation, but the catch is they bought the wrong gift cards and now they have an enormous amount of credit for a vendor they have no interest in using.

A woman's parents accidentally bought $10,000 worth of Disney Plus gift cards.

A TikTok creator and social worker named Andie ( explained in a video that she and her family of 16 were planning a big trip to Disney World in 2020. But because of the pandemic, they ended up rescheduling their trip for 2023 around Christmas time.

“To save some money, my parents bought $10,000 worth of Disney gift cards to purchase our tickets and restaurant reservations," Andie explained. However, she said that during a recent visit home, she realized they were having trouble loading the gift cards onto the Disney Parks website. Andie then shows one of the gift cards that her parents bought. If you read it closely, you can see it is for the streaming service Disney Plus.

@aofthecoast Do I have a story for you! PLEASE HELP! Note that the purchaser is not familiar with Disney Plus and did not know the difference! Honest mistake. It is not about the funding of the trip. It is about finding someone who can help us transfer the money into the correct gift card so we can make it to Disney!

Yup, Andie's parents accidentally purchased $10,000 worth of Disney Plus gift cards. “That’s over 70 years of Disney Plus,” she added. And because of this gift card snafu, it meant her parents couldn't purchase the park tickets yet and solidify their vacation plans, which was risky as tickets are in high demand during the holiday season.

Andie pleaded for help in her video. “We need help! It’s not about the money! It’s about getting the money in the right form," she said. Following that video, Andie continued to provide several updates as she and her family tried to navigate this complex situation. In another TikTok, she clarified that her video wasn't a scam and this did actually happen. She said her parents are 78 years old and don’t use streaming services, which is why they didn't realize they bought the wrong gift card.

“I don’t know why somebody let them buy that many cards of streaming services. I am also equally confused," Andie said. However, she later learned that her parents purchased all of the gift cards online, where there is apparently no limit on how many you can buy. And because her parents had already scratched the numbers off on the back of each gift card, they weren't able to return them.

Andie also shared that “this is our one shot” for her and her husband to take their kids to Disney. So if things didn't pan out the way they wanted, they probably couldn't afford to take them again.

However, things started to look up after Andie got notice that her parents emailed, Bill Hambrook, the manager of gift cards at Disney. Fortunately, he was able to help her family and told them that Disney would be turning the $10,000 of Disney Plus streaming gift cards into $10,000 worth of Disney Park gift cards. Finally, that happy Disney ending we were all hoping for!