'American Ninja Warrior: All-Star Spectacular': Jay Lewis Takes on Mentor Joe Moravsky (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
On May 30, 2022, a special episode of American Ninja Warrior will bring back fan-favorite contestants for two hours of raw athletic ability and wild obstacles. Among the contestants on American Ninja Warrior: All-Star Spectacular are Jay Lewis and his mentor/rival Joe Moravsky. They've gone head-to-head before, but will the student become the master this time around?
Keep reading to learn more about their unique relationship and to see an exclusive clip from the upcoming special.
Jay Lewis takes on his mentor Joe Moravsky in 'American Ninja Warrior: All-Star Spectacular.'
High school student Jay previously competed on American Ninja Warrior Junior, during which he reached the semi-finals. He went on to appear on American Ninja Warrior 13. Meanwhile, weatherman and father of three Joe has been a mainstay of the competition series for years. He's appeared on American Ninja Warrior Seasons 5–13, as well as USA vs. The World and All-Stars.
American Ninja Warrior: All-Star Spectacular will include a showdown between Jay and Joe featuring an obstacle called Spring Forward. Ahead of this test of agility and strength, the competitors recapped their friendship and rivalry.
"I first saw Joe Moravsky on TV when I was only about 9 years old," Jay told the camera on the American Ninja Warrior special. "Joe is definitely a great mentor. This past season, I beat Joe on the semi-finals course."
Joe continued: "And then on the power tower, I had to show him who's boss. You know how it is."
"Tonight, I'm hoping to, you know, get my revenge on him," Jay declared. "Spring Forward is all about big moves and big laches, and my nickname is Jay Lache. So I think I'm going to be right at home here."
"Jay is hungry. Jay wants a second shot at beating me," Joe shared before talking a bit of smack. "He knows he can; he's seen what he can do in the gym. But this is my house, Jay!"
As the American Ninja Warriors announcers pointed out, there's roughly a 15-year age difference between Jay and Joe. There's a physical size disparity too — with Jay standing at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds, and Joe standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.
Check out the exclusive clip, below, to see who came out on top in Spring Forward.
Of course, a number of other challenges will be featured on American Ninja Warrior: All-Star Spectacular — including The Big Dipper, The Striding Steps, and the first-ever Cat Grab. So we'll just have to tune in to find out for sure whether it's Jay or Joe who ultimately comes out on top.
The two-hour American Ninja Warrior All-Star Spectacular special premieres on Monday, May 30 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.
Fans of the competition series won't have to wait much longer after that, as American Ninja Warrior 14 kicks off on Monday, June 6 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.