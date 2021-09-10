There Are Some Specific Qualifications for Young 'American Ninja Warrior Junior' Contestants

There Are Some Specific Qualifications for Young 'American Ninja Warrior Junior' ContestantsBy Chrissy Bobic
Sep. 10 2021, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
It might not be the same as every '90s kid's Legends of the Hidden Temple dream, but American Ninja Warrior Junior is the next best thing for kids today.
Similar to the adult-oriented American Ninja Warrior, American Ninja Warrior Junior allows kids to compete in physical competitions and prove themselves in their individual age groups. Even for grown-ups, it's a lot to handle.
And fans might understandably be wondering how to qualify for American Ninja Warrior Junior. The kids each compete on their own, without a team. They're pitted against other kids in their age group and from there, compete against each other to try to get to the final competition.
Kids as young as 9 can apply to be on the show; keep reading to learn how.
How do you qualify for 'American Ninja Warrior Junior'?
In order to qualify for American Ninja Warrior Junior, your kid has to be at least 9 years old. The oldest they can be to apply for the show is 14. You, as the parent, cannot hold a public office or plan to run for one until at least one year after your child competes on the show.
And kids in the show must also be in good general health and able to compete and film for three to five days, or longer, if needed.
You can sign up for 'American Ninja Warrior Junior' any time of the year.
Even though the application deadline on the sign-up website for American Ninja Warrior Junior is April 2021, you can still fill out the forms right now for your child to compete in a future season.
First, you have to add your information, and then your child's, including their birthday and a photo. Then, you need to share lots of information about their athletic abilities.
You also have to add your kid's "proudest non-athletic achievement overall" in the space provided on the application. Then, you'll write in a "difficult" or "devastating non-athletic thing" they might have gone through.
There are also questions about "shocking" events your kid might have endured and there's a place on the extensive application where you can include their non-athletic hobbies.
From there, you're supposed to upload a video with the application. After all of this, there's no guarantee that your kid will get on American Ninja Warrior Junior. But if their heart is set on participating, this entire process might be worth it.
Just be ready to dedicate a good portion of time (and patience) to the application.
What's the 'American Ninja Warrior Junior' prize?
At the end of the competition, there are three winners in three age groups: 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14 years old. The winners of each of those groups are awarded $15,000.
The runners-up get $2,500, $5,000, and $7,500. And that's more than some adult American Ninja Warrior contestants win. Adult competitors who don't win the $1 million prize actually go home with nothing, so some of these kids make out pretty nicely.
American Ninja Warrior Junior is now streaming on Peacock.