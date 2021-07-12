'American Ninja Warrior' EP Anthony Storm on Those "Challenging" Season 13 Changes (EXCLUSIVE)

Many of the ninjas have overcome personal or professional obstacles in their own lives, which raises the stakes even higher.

Since it debuted in 2009, American Ninja Warrior has kept viewers at the edges of their seats and with their eyes completely glued to their screens. The NBC competition show, which is based on the Japanese series Sasuke, features contestants as they attempt to dominate a physically grueling obstacle course.

After a shortened twelfth season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ANW returned for Season 13 in May of 2021. There are a few key changes this time around, like teenage competitors, and the addition of the Split Decision on the course.

Anthony Storm, an executive producer for 'American Ninja Warrior,' discussed the age changes and those Split Decisions.

Though the main format of the series has remained consistent, a few key changes have kept American Ninja Warrior fresh over the years. For Season 13, the minimum age requirement has been lowered so competitors as young as 15 can compete, and Split Decisions allow the ninjas to control their own fate by selecting one out of two possible obstacles.

Anthony exclusively told Distractify that lowering the minimum age was "a long time coming," and that the producers wanted to bridge the gap between the main NBC series and American Ninja Warrior Junior.

"We couldn't justify making them sit on the sidelines for four years," he said about the difference in the age requirements for the two shows. "They had proven they were capable of competing with the adults and handling the spotlight ... Whatever concerns we had about them being underprepared have been proven false. They are more than capable, and they have some interesting stories to tell."

In addition to keeping these young athletes off the sidelines, viewers are now getting to see competitors who have been watching ANW for their entire lives. "These teenagers have literally been training in this sport since they were 5 or 6 years old," he said. "They're finally getting that opportunity, and we're seeing the byproduct of a decade of training specifically for the television show."

Though the producers anticipated that the teenagers would do well, Anthony said that their prowess on the course has been a "surprise" for everyone involved. Another unique element in Season 13 is that mental challenges are now part of the course with Split Decisions. In the Qualifiers, the contestants could choose one of two balance options. During the Semi-Finals, the Split Decision will happen in the second-to-last obstacle, and they can decide between another balance challenge or an upper body test.

"We thought it would be interesting if we presented them with a mental problem in the middle of this physical challenge," Anthony explained. "It not only makes them pause and use a different skill set with their brains, it also potentially leaves them with some remorse if they make the wrong decision." The goal is always to keep the ninjas on their toes.

