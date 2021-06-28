Here's How to Be Part of the Competition on 'American Ninja Warrior'

In 2009, the network formerly known as G4 premiered American Ninja Warrior , hot off the heels of American televisions broadcasting subtitled or English-dubbed episodes of the Japanese sports program Sasuke, which G4 titled Ninja Warrior. From there, the series snowballed into something that Americans flocked to their TVs to watch and tried desperately to compete on.

With American Ninja Warrior, it has always more about the honor of winning the intense physical competition rather than competing for a monetary prize. Because the latter is typically the driving force for people on other reality competition shows, the fact that this show is about pushing your body for the sake of respect for having completed or won the intricate obstacle course is pretty surprising.

But, understandably, people are still itching to get on the show.