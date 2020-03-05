We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Matt Iseman Talks New 'American Ninja Warrior' Rules and How He's Fighting for Arthritis Awareness (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Iseman considers himself to be a lucky man. He's made a career out of being a doctor and a comedian, finding himself marrying his passions in a wide array of TV projects, going from The Drew Carey Show and Comics Unleashed to Home & Family and Live PD. Matt is likely best known, however, as the host of American Ninja Warrior and its spinoff, American Ninja Warrior Junior.

But what fans of the famed competition series might not know is that there's another reason why Matt calls himself lucky. The doctor was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis at the age of 31. And, unlike many of the disease's sufferers, he was able to get treatment.