'American Ninja Warrior: Women's Championship' Gets Intense As Contestants Race to the End (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) 'American Ninja Warrior: Women's Championship' is an intense competition, but how, it at all, is it different from the original series? By Chrissy Bobic May 26 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Most American Ninja Warrior fans are fond of every iteration of the long-running physical competition series. And that includes the yearly American Ninja Warrior: Women's Championship. It's back in 2023 and in an exclusive clip ahead of the May 29 special, which airs on NBC at 8 p.m. EST, we see one of the female competitors give it her all.

It turns out, the Women's Championship version of the series is similar to the standard American Ninja Warrior show. But, as we see in the clip, nothing comes easy to any of the competitors who believe they have what it takes to best others in an intense obstacle course of epic proportions.

Source: NBC

'American Ninja Warrior: Women's Championship' is back for 2023.

In the clip, professional stuntwoman Tiana Webberley works her way through the course and nearly makes it to the very end. After she falls in the water, the announcer comments that he hopes she can still qualify for the finals. And, given her expertise as an athlete and her dedication to the world of American Ninja Warrior, we'd be surprised if she doesn't.

Tiana, or Sweet T, as she's referred to in the clip, was a college pole vaulter and she spends a lot of her time traveling to different ninja gyms to train. And, as we see in the clip, she isn't afraid to take the risks that come with different maneuvers in the course that could take her to the top four and walk home with a potential $50,000 prize.

Who competes in the 'American Ninja Warrior: Women's Championship'?

American Ninja Warrior: Women's Championship is similar to the original series it stems from. The only difference is that, in this case, the special focuses on 12 female competitors who take part in two different courses to make it all the way to the end.

According to the official synopsis, "The competitors will battle across two daunting courses and the top four will advance to race head-to-head on the Power Tower, with the winner taking home $50,000 and becoming this year's Women's Champion."

Source: NBC