A Pope From Chicago Means Social Media Is Deep Dishin' out Some Really Good Jokes The American pope is going to make Venice dye the Grand Canal green. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 8 2025, 4:45 p.m. ET

Someone must have lit their Michelle Obama, Chicago Bulls, and Oprah prayer candles because an American pope is about to eat up the Vatican like it's a hot dog at Wrigley Field. Following the death of Pope Francis, the College of Cardinals holed up in the Sistine Chapel for the holiest of slumber parties, also known as the conclave. By the time they emerged a day later, Cardinal Robert Prevost was named the next pope.

Speaking of names, Cardinal Prevost will now be known as Pope Leo XIV, and if you haven't guessed, he hails from Chicago. This is the ultimate, "I got a guy." Almost immediately, social media erupted with a ton of Windy City-fueled jokes that were met with multiple ha's and a few yes-ands. Here are the best memes, wordplay, and references to deep dish wafers we could find. May the power of Chicago compel you!

It's time to scrub in!

We're hoping for six seasons and a movie.

The American Pope in Rome

Somehow Emily in Paris is sliding into Season 5 as we are about to get Season 1 of the American pope. Does anyone know how we can spend five years in Paris or the rest of our lives in Rome?

Da Bear

If you're from Chicago or have ever had a passing thought about that city, then surely you've seen The Bear. We can't wait to catch Pope Leo XIV putting holy water into deli cups. Hands! Corner! You alright, Pope Jeff?

The Greatest Pope of All Time?

THE NEW POPE pic.twitter.com/39YRj0CEE2 — Ali B (@wtflanksteak) May 8, 2025

It's impossible to think of Chicago without thinking of the Chicago Bulls, who once earned the nickname The Greatest Team of All Time. Ya know, there are a lot of references to teamwork in the Bible. "For lack of guidance a nation falls, but victory is won through many advisers," Proverbs 11:14. A certain President of the United States could benefit from that passage.

It's not delivery

We cannot stress enough the number of times someone, including us, made a deep dish pizza joke. It's not our fault that Chicago only has a few major exports! One is pizza and the other is improv comedy. That being said, here's hoping a slice of Chicago will find its way to some restaurants in Rome.

For the forgiveness of sins

New Pope serving the body of Christ at mass pic.twitter.com/retLuaWp0o — Asscela Express 🚅 (@biz_socks) May 8, 2025

What did we just say about deep dish pizza bits? Real talk, how incredible would it be if you showed up at church on Sunday and when it was time to take communion, a slice of pizza was placed in your mouth. There is no need to update the blood of Christ. We think a nice red wine pairs well with a chunky tomato sauce.

The American Pope Project

Fun fact, the Chicago Bulls have been using the same intro music since 1984. The instrumental song is called "Sirius" and it was written by The Alan Parsons Project. We are serious about Pope Leo XIV having his own walk-on music. America does love a good show!

What would he say?

Pope Leo XIV is the first pope to know exactly what Dave Matthews did on Aug. 8, 2004. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 8, 2025

Almost everyone knows where they were on Aug. 8, 2004 when a Dave Matthews Band tour bus dumped about 800 pounds of human waste out of their sceptic tank. What's wrong with that, you ask? Well, the bus was driving over a bridge and accidentally dropped it onto a passenger sightseeing boat traveling on the Chicago River. As a Chicago son, it's Pope Leo XIV's job to know about these historically significant events.

It's time to redecorate

BREAKING: New stained glass has just been installed in St. Peter's Basilica pic.twitter.com/0TjliaNyWq — John W. Rich (Wealthy) (@Cokedupoptions) May 8, 2025

It's good to bring a piece of your hometown into a new place. Related question, do you guys think Pope Leo XIV is going to wear Air Jordans with his robes?

We did it, Joe!

It's good to cover all your bases.

Too soon?

BREAKING: several hundred new papal ballots were just discovered in maricopa country — Nightmare Vision (@GodCloseMyEyes) May 8, 2025