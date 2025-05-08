The Ultimate Coincidence: Pope Leo XIV Elected on Trisha Paytas's Birthday! Pope Leo XIV was elected on Trisha Paytas's birthday! By Allison DeGrushe Published May 8 2025, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Instagram / @trishapaytas

The 2025 papal conclave has concluded with the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV. While the world watches closely, social media has pointed out something unexpectedly shocking.

As it turns out, Pope Leo XIV was elected on the same day as social media influencer Trisha Paytas's birthday — and it's turning out to be quite the buzz! Here's why.

Pope Leo XIV was elected on the same day as Trisha Paytas's birthday!

Yes, you read that right — Pope Leo XIV was elected on May 8, which also happens to be Trisha Paytas's birthday! It might seem like a random coincidence, but trust us, it's actually a pretty big deal.

In 2022, Trisha gave birth to her first child, daughter Malibu Barbie, just days after Queen Elizabeth II passed away. This sparked an internet joke that her babies are reincarnations of major world leaders.

Fast forward to 2025, and Trisha is pregnant with her third child. She announced the news just a month before Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025. Then, a few weeks later, at her Los Angeles concert on May 4, Trisha revealed she's expecting a baby boy, fueling the joke that she's giving birth to a Pope Francis reincarnate!

Now, with all the context in place, social media is having a field day. Many users online are calling it "ridiculous" that Trisha keeps popping up in connection with such high-profile events. Some say the "universe is so unserious," while others jokingly insist it's "no longer a coincidence."