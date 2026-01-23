“She Just Collapsed and Died” — Amir Boroumand Opens up About His First Wife’s Death “My first wife, she passed away.” By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 23 2026, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

If you tuned into the Bravo spinoff of Shahs of Sunset titled The Valley: Persian Style when Season 1, Episode 1 premiered on Jan. 8, 2026, you were likely introduced to tax attorney Amir Boroumand. While he’s a new face to the Bravo family, he stars alongside some familiar Bravolebrities from Shahs, including Reza Farahan, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes Javid, who are now a little older and have all evolved in their lives.

The spinoff series follows the cast as they navigate life in the San Fernando Valley (hence The Valley in the title). While the show is sure to deliver plenty of drama and excitement, it opened with a major revelation, as Amir shared that his first wife had passed away. So, who was she, and what happened? Here’s the scoop.

Here's the full story on 'The Valley: Persian Style' star Amir Boroumand’s first wife.

Source: Bravo Amir and his current wife, Natasha

Before Amir Boroumand tied the knot with his current wife, Natasha Kashanian, with whom he shares three young children, he was married to another woman. In Season 1 of The Valley: Persian Style, Amir reveals that his first wife passed away. “Yeah, my first wife, she passed away,” Amir can be heard telling the group of guys on the show, adding that “she was young.”

Amir explained that his wife died of cancer, though she had been undergoing inpatient chemotherapy treatments. At the time, her doctor believed the treatment “might be working,” which gave her enough energy and confidence to push through and even plan a joint birthday party for the two of them, since their birthdays were less than a week apart, Bravo notes. Sadly, she died right before that celebration could take place.

Amir recalled how much of an impact his first wife had on his life, and still does today, while also acknowledging just how overwhelming the experience was. During the episode, he shared, “The finality of it was so overwhelming. I remember it so f--king vividly. Every day, just waking up like, I can’t believe this is f--king real.” While Amir never imagined such a heartbreaking outcome, his wife reassured him before she passed that she wanted him to move on.

In a confessional, Amir explained that she told him, “You’re not the one that has cancer; I do.” He added, “She was like, ‘I want you to move on and I want you to have a good life.’” Amir described his first wife as “a great person” and shared that “everything that’s coming in my life is because of her.” As a result, he now approaches life with more purpose, saying, “I’m not gonna take this life for granted.”

Amir Boroumand says his first wife’s death still gives him a lot of anxiety when it comes to his kids.

After his first wife passed, Amir met Natasha during a dental visit, where she was working at the time. The couple now share three children: sons Kayden and Roman, and daughter Sienna.

While Amir now sees life through a different lens, his first wife’s death still brings him stress as a parent. “Her passing changed me a lot. Even now with Natasha, there's definitely a lot of anxiety, a lot of pressure. I'm scared for the kids. When they get [a] cold, when they get sick, [I'm] like, 'How serious is this?' So, we go to the doctor a lot. But it provides a peace of mind for me that I need,” he shared.