'Below Deck Mediterranean' Stars Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher Are Having a Baby! The 'Below Deck Mediterranean' family is getting a little bigger! By Allison DeGrushe Published April 10 2025, 3:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @nathanjgallagher_

The Below Deck family just got a little bigger. Congratulations are in order as Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 stars Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher are expecting their first child together!

Article continues below advertisement

The couple has been dropping little hints about this exciting news for a while, and now it’s officially confirmed! We're over the moon for them, so here's everything you need to know about their soon-to-arrive bundle of joy.

Article continues below advertisement

'Below Deck' stars Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher are having a baby!

On April 2, 2025, Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallagher shared some amazing news with The Daily Dish: They're expecting a baby! The couple couldn't be more thrilled, telling the outlet, "We're beyond excited to share our new adventures with our tiny travel buddy."

But the excitement didn't stop there — they also revealed that they're having a baby boy! The happy couple shared the news with their fans on Instagram, posting a sweet video of the moment they discovered their baby's sex. The footage shows them on a beautiful beach, all smiles as they learn they're expecting a little boy.

Article continues below advertisement

"The moment our hearts grew even bigger… Our little boy," Gael and Nathan captioned the joint video post. "We can't wait to share our world, our laughter, and all of life's wild adventures with you, little one. Our greatest journey yet is just beginning."

Article continues below advertisement

The parents-to-be were showered with so much love in the comment section by their fellow castmates. Season 9 chief stew Aesha Scott couldn't hold back her excitement, commenting, "My little nephew. I'm so insanely happy!!!!" Fellow deckhand Joe Bradley kept it sweet and simple, leaving a blue heart emoji. Season 9 stew Ellie Dubaich also joined in the celebrations, writing, "Yaaaay congratulations!! Many blessings for a wonderful life [for] your baby boy."

Gael and Nathan had been teasing the news for a while.

The lovebirds had been dropping hints for weeks leading up to the big reveal. On March 31, Gael teased fans with an Instagram post that showed two dancing stick figures, with a smaller green one joining them. "Yep, you saw that right," she wrote, adding, "Now go ahead and speculate." Many fans were quick to catch on, with Nathan joining in on the fun in the comments, expressing his excitement with a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

But even before that, Gael had given another subtle clue in her 2024 recap video shared on Jan. 10, 2025. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, she was seen cradling her stomach, and later she showcased a sonogram.

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption of her post, Gael reflected on a year filled with incredible milestones and challenges. "I know, a little late for the end of the year, but 2024 was hardly a year to forget," Gael penned. "So many amazing times to reflect on: Covered [four] continents, became a dive instructor, got my MOY 200gt, landed on your [telly] — Below Deck [Mediterranean] S9, and reunited with my other half just to name a few."

She said, "But also so many challenges and lessons served throughout the joy. Coming off a bike in a head-on collision, scooping to some of the hardest emotional lows, and doing it alone are some of the parts you don’t see. But as I said, lessons… and there is nothing more valuable than an opportunity to grow."