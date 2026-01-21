From 'RHOP' to Real-Life Hustle — How Angel Massie Makes Her Money "Bad %#* boss mama." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 21 2026, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

She may be a newbie to the hit Bravo series The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) cast, but she’s no stranger to making money. We’re talking about Angel Massie, who joined RHOP as a full-time cast member in Season 10, which premiered on Oct. 5, 2026. While many may see Angel simply as a reality TV star, she’s much more than that. In fact, her net worth is built on the various businesses she founded and runs.

If watching RHOP has you becoming a fan of Angel, or just curious about how much she makes, since these ladies are known for their wealth and status, you’ve come to the right place because we’re breaking down her net worth.

What is 'RHOP' star Angel Massie's net worth?

Angel Massie is very vocal about how much she loves her husband and two kids and how proud she is of her businesses, but her net worth is another story. Angel’s exact net worth isn’t publicly disclosed, though it’s believed to be around $4 million, a figure that also takes into account her husband, Bobby Massie, and his earnings as a former NFL player, according to StyleCaster.

Angel Massie TV personality and entrepreneur Net worth: $4 million (unconfirmed) Angel Massie joined RHOP as a full-time cast member in Season 10. Aside from being a reality TV star, she also hosts her own podcast, State of Ease, and runs a production company, as well as Wanderland Outdoors, which she founded with her husband, Bobby. Birthdate: March 18, 1988 Birthplace: Raised in Baltimore Education: Temple University Spouse: Bobby Massie Kids: 2

For context, Bobby played in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals from 2012 to 2015, the Chicago Bears from 2016 to 2020, and finished his career playing only one year with the Denver Broncos in 2021. It wouldn’t be far-fetched, though, to assume Angel’s net worth sits somewhere in the low millions, considering the salary she now collects from RHOP, plus the income she receives from her active businesses. So, what exactly are those businesses?

Angel really dove into entrepreneurship when she founded Erastocracy Productions, LLC, a full-service media company that produces everything from TV shows to documentaries. She serves as the company’s executive producer and started it in June 2010. And in case you’re wondering, yes, it’s still active and coming up on its 16th anniversary.

Angel is also the co-founder of Wanderland Outdoors, a Colorado-based luxury excursion company. (No wonder she was so keen on having the girls go fly fishing during their trip to Aspen in Season 10, Episode 15, titled “The Rocky Road to Sisterhood.”) She serves as the CEO of the company, which she founded in January 2023 alongside her husband, Bobby.

Angel Massie has also worked as a writer and reporter.

Among her many accomplishments, Angel can definitely add writer and reporter to her resume. She worked as a writer for Complex Media from 2012 to 2015, and from 2014 to 2017, she served as a reporter and senior news producer for The Real News Network, per her LinkedIn. Additionally, she was a news correspondent for Mass Appeal for nearly four years, from April 2017 through January 2021. In between those gigs, she was also managing her production company.