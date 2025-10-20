Keiarna Denied “Chin-Checking” BFF Angel on ‘RHOP,’ Even Though We All Heard Her Say It Keiarna introduced Angel into the group during Season 10 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 20 2025, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

During her time on The Real Housewives of Potomac, Keiarna Stewart went from a friend of the show to the Housewives star to watch. After spending one season as a friend, K returned in a full-time role in Season 9, and, by Season 10, already had someone from her inner circle ready to make her mark on the DMV area — Angel Massie.

Angel, who described herself in her Bravo bio as an, "entrepreneur and socialite whose life is an exciting blend of elegance and adventure," developed a strong bond with K for 20 years before joining the show. But when she made her presence known in the group, K deemed it necessary to "chin-check" her before things got too spicy between them. Here's a light vocabulary lesson on what "chin-checking" someone means and how it affected K and Angel's friendship.



What does it mean to "chin-check" someone as Keiarna did to Angel on 'RHOP'?

Chin-checking someone can happen literally or figuratively. In either case, it's an action that lets someone know you're not to be crossed with, and Keiarna clearly needed to give Angel the reminder during Season 10, Ep. 3 of Potomac.

During the episode, Keiarna went over to Gizelle Bryant's house and filled her in on what happened at her event, which Gizelle missed. Keiarna debriefed Gizelle on a conversation she had with Angel over a Wendy Osefo's perceived shady remark. In a flashback scene from the event, Keiarna told some of the ladies that Wendy appproached her at another event and shadily asked her if she did her own makeup for the evening.

While Ashley Darby Season 10 newcomer Tia Glover agreed Wendy's question was a bit messy, Angel seemed to defend Wendy, asking Keiarna if she asked Wendy about her kids, which Keiarna dismissed, telling her friend, "Angel, if that's what you wanna do, I'm just gonna say OK." Angel then reiterated that Wendy shouldn't be judged for her actions, as she might have been going through things the rest of the group didn't know about.

In the flashback, Keiarna was heard in a voiceover asking whose side Angel was on, noting they've been friends for over 20 years. The scene then cuts back to K at Gizelle's house, where Keiarna told her that Angel "chimed in on the mama bear part" and confirmed she had to do "a little chin-checking for two seconds at the event." She also said she wasn't "wasting no time getting you together." The remarks stunned Gizelle because of the longevity of Keiarna and Angel's friendship.

"Not the chin-check," the RHOP OG said in a confessional. "A chin-check is really like, 'I had to get you together' in a physical way. I didn't know we did that to friends."



Keiarna Stewart denied saying she "chin-checked" Angel Massie during the same 'RHOP' episode.

While Keiarna has proven she doesn't mind a little tussle every now and again, she seemingly wanted to end her and Angel's "chin-check" drama before it worsened. Later in Season 10, Ep. 3, Angel met up with Wendy to discuss a sit-down she and K had. Gizelle, who was also at the outing, asked Angel how she and K were doing after their "spat." After another flashback played of Keiarna telling Gizelle she "chin-checked" her friend, Angel stated her friend told her she never said the exact term "chin-check."

"She said that she looked back and she didn't say it," Angel told the group, adding, "If she said that, it's a real problem. Because I would not use that language about how I address a friend." Gizelle denied lying about what K said at the outing and at Angel's Truth and TranquiliTea event in a previous scene. However, Angel explained further in a confessional that K told her she didn't remember saying it, and Angel sided with her due to believing her friend wouldn't lie to her. However, as K knows by now, it's difficult to get away with a lie when it's on tape.