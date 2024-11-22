'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby's Ex Michael Darby Says Divorce Settlement Is More Than Fair

Article continues below advertisement

Since Ashley and Michael have gone public with their separation, the couple were seemingly in no rush to pull the plug and officially divorce. In November 2024, fans were shocked to see the Bravolebrities officially file for divorce. Ashley and Michael have addressed their divorce proceedings, including their divorce settlement, something that fans have inquired about since their split. Here's what we uncovered about the settlement.

Michael Darby claims his and Ashley Darby's divorce settlement is "amicable and fair."

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, the Bravoverse let out a collective exhausted sigh when we learned Ashley officially filed for divorce from Michael after their two-year separation. However, questions still needed answered, such as how much (or how little) the GnA co-founder would receive from her estranged husband. Sadly, we don't have an exact amount, but according to Michael, Ashley will be more than taken care of.

While speaking about their divorce to TMZ on Nov. 20, the businessman shared that he and Ashley reached "an amicable and fair settlement" and were sure they could wrap the divorce up quickly. Michael added that the couple, who had married in May 2014, had a prenup in place, making their settlement run even smoother. Ashley's attorneys filed the agreed settlement on Wednesday, including their proposed custody agreement. The exes decided to share custody of their boys.

Ashley hinted at officially filing for divorce from Michael days before the announcement surfaced.

While Ashley and Michael's exact settlement amount hasn't been disclosed, the split took a long time. In April 2022, the reality star confirmed the separation from The Daily Dish and explained that they were now in "very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures." Ashley also noted that the public's perception of them and their differing child-rearing beliefs played a factor in their divorce, too.

"Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways," she stated. "We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

Although Ashley stated she and Michael amicably decided to part ways, her avoiding officially filing for divorce became part of her story in recent Potomac seasons. In a November 2024 Season 8 episode, she shared with her mom that she could finally move forward with the divorce in June 2024.