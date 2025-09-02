'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Was Released From Prison Early, but Just How Long Was She There? The Grande Dame returned home from prison on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 2 2025, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Karen's prison stay was reduced from the original sentence in February 2025. So, how much time did the Bravo OG actually serve? Here's the rundown.

How long was Karen Huger in prison?

Though Karen's prison stay felt like forever to those who know and love her, in reality, she spent six months in prison. Granted, that's a lengthy stay for anyone who would rather never go to jail, but it was still a fraction of the two-year sentence, with one year suspended, that she was served in February 2025. Karen was reportedly on her best behavior during her stay, according to sources shared with Fox Baltimore, allowing her to leave so soon.

Karen's early release stems from her conviction for her drunk driving crash. Bodycam footage from the crash showed the reality star visibly intoxicated and stumbling and slurring her words while speaking with police. She was officially charged with a DUI, DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life, and person, as well as recklessly driving a car in willful disregard for the safety of persons and property.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Karen Huger has officially been released from jail and the Bravo cameras were at the scene! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/tNsjerjeKB — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 2, 2025

Her husband, Ray Huger, was also at the scene and appeared by his wife's side as she took accountability for her actions at the RHOP Season 9 reunion in spring 2025. "Dots are being connected for me," she admitted, per People. "I keep saying, ‘Surely they made a mistake, right? Because everything’s not connecting to me.’ And I watched, and I’m telling you … I didn’t recognize that woman. I didn’t know her. ... But it helped me to hear that because I blacked out before the impact."