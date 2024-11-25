Karen Huger's Husband's Net Worth Proves He's a "Real Husband' To Be Reckoned With

Not every Real Housewives star is created equal, at least where their bank accounts are concerned. However, it's no secret that these Bravo stars, including the ladies (and men) of The Real Housewives of Potomac, are well off compared to the average viewer. And Karen Huger and her husband Raymond A. Huger are no exception thanks to their sizable net worths. But what is Karen's husband's net worth outside of RHOP and what does he do for a living?

In March 2024, Karen had a run in with the law because of a DUI. Although that certainly marred her reputation, she remains one of the OGs of RHOP, and she and her husband both have net worths to match. In fact, Raymond's success has remained constant despite his wife's legal troubles and despite all of the drama that happens both on and off the show.

What is Karen Huger's husband's net worth?

Raymond is the CEO of the software management and consulting company Paradigm Solutions International, and his net worth is reportedly around $40 million. He helped create the company back in 1981, and while that doesn't make him "old money" by Real Housewives terms, it's certainly close to it. Before that, Raymond was already in the tech business at IBM. It;s safe to say he knows what he's doing.

Raymond A. Huger Businessman Net worth: $40 million Raymond A. Huger is a businessman who has worked in the tech industry for decades. He married Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger in 1996. Birthdate: Oct. 17, 1946 Education: Baruch College, Fordham University Marriages: Karen Huger (m. 1996) Children: Brandon and Rayvin Huger

However, while Karen certainly married into wealth, she has managed to build her own brand and amass her own wealth as a Real Housewives OG. Of course, some of Karen's net worth may be in part because of her husband Raymond A. Huger's own wealth, but she has her own successes to claim.

There are conflicting reports about how much the women of RHOP make per episode, or even per season, for filming the reality show. But some of Karen's fortune does come from her long-standing role in the series. She also has a business selling her signature fragrance and candles and she has a line of wigs too.

Karen Huger requested that her DUI case be dismissed.

In March 2024, Karen hit a divider in a road and was later charged with a DUI. In October, she tried to have it dismissed, but was denied. At the time of the incident, she spoke to TMZ about the accident. She also claimed that the entire ordeal was a very "frightening experience" for her. Whether she meant being charged with a DUI or getting in the accident, it's unclear.