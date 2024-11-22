'RHOP' Manager Matthew Byars Has Passed Away, and This Is His Cause of Death

Although the Real Housewives franchise series are generally filled with drama both on- and off-screen, they're made up of chosen family. Oft-dysfunctional chosen family. So when one of the Real Housewives "family" passes away, the ripples are felt keenly.

Real Housewives of Potomac talent manager Matthew Byars lost his life this week at the age of 37. Here's what we know about his cause of death and what those who are left behind have to say about the promising young talent manager.

Matthew Byars's cause of death is suicide.

Matthew David Byars was known fondly by friends and loved ones simply as "Matt." His Instagram bio describes him as an entrepreneur, adding that he is also, "PR // Talent Management // Real Estate // Marketing // Consulting // Dog Lover."

News broke on Nov. 22, 2024, that Matt had died. The US Sun reported exclusively that they had spoken to someone at Maryland's Chief Office of Medical Examiner and had received confirmation of his cause of death, which occurred on Nov. 21. The outlet reports, "He died of multiple blunt force injuries. The manner is suicide." According to their article, an autopsy has already been completed.

Matt's death took his friends and loved ones by surprise. They took to social media to share their shock and heartache.

'Real Housewives' family and fans react to Matthew's death.

Matt was best known to Real Housewives of Potomac fans for a press conference in Season 3 where Karen Huger attempted to clear up rumors about her financial situation. Yet his ties to the Real Housewives world ran even more deeply. Matt was friends with another Real Housewives star, Melissa Gorga, from Real Housewives of New Jersey. A devastated Melissa took to social media to share a slideshow of their fun together.

She captioned the slideshow, "Matt — why didn't you tell me Matt? I'm heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes, you always had them. You should have done stand-up. I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. Because earlier this week you didn't tell me. "I know life was tough. I know. Thank you for bringing me my very first performance of 'ON DISPLAY' — you and I — WE ARE LOYAL. "They don't make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories. "Go fly. Go make them laugh."

RHONJ co-star Dolores Catania wrote in the comments, "We all loved him very much sorry for your loss. I know how close u were. Matt we will miss u. Rest in peace my friend." Fashion designer and former RHONJ castmate Margaret Josephs commented, "So heartbroken and devastated, I can’t believe this is true. We were together the last two weeks. Matty B the sweetest soul forever in our hearts we love you."

Both in response to Melissa's post and all over posts on Matthew's Instagram, people were sending their condolences and shock. Many photos on Matt's page received comments reading, "RIP," as fans stopped by to pay their respects. Matthew's sudden death may have carved a hole in the heart of those who loved him, but it's clear that his memory will endure through those he left behind.