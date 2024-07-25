Home > Television > Reality TV 'RHONJ's' Dolores Catania's Net Worth Is Pretty Impressive This housewife has her head on her shoulders. In addition to avoiding drama on 'RHONJ,' she knows how to invest her money. By Sarah Kester Jul. 25 2024, Published 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For seven seasons, Dolores Catania has been a mainstay on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She may not get involved in the drama by pulling hair or throwing tables, but she is the much-needed diplomatic voice of reason. This has helped secure this New Jersey housewife and mother of two as a fan favorite.

Staying firm to her beliefs has paid off tenfold. In addition to a renewed contract every year, Dolores has managed to bank a nice chunk of change from brand deals and endorsements. What is Dolores Catania’s net worth? Here are the deets.

What is Dolores Catania’s net worth?

According to Parade, Dolores’s net worth is between $4 and $5 million. She is estimated to earn $60,000 per episode — about double her earnings from Season 7 when she became a regular cast member. She has also made guest appearances on the show since the start, thanks to her lifelong friendship with Teresa Guidice. Before she joined the show, Dolores had a very impressive — and interesting — resume.

She has worked as everything from a corrections officer (we can totally see her in that role) to a shampoo girl to a surgical assistant. Like many of the other Bravo franchise wives, Dolores has invested her money in several business ventures. She owns Powerhouse Fitness Center, a gym with several locations across the United States. Another avenue of wealth for the star is flipping houses with her ex-husband. If that’s not strange enough, get this: The pair built the dream house of Dolore’s ex, David.

Dolores’s love of luxury homes extends to real estate. In a Season 14 episode, she told her current partner, Paulie Connell, that she was finishing up her CE credits so she could show a home. In fact, she does so much outside of the show that she often forgets about it. "Well, [I'm also a] business owner. See, I never think of myself [as a business owner]. I don't think about things. I just do them. Entrepreneur, philanthropist," she told Bravo’s Daily Dish HQ. "I do whatever I have to do."

Dolores’s latest business venture is teaming up with Paulie.

It may not be the ring she’s looking for, but it is a commitment. In a Season 14 episode, the housewife shared that she and Paulie are starting an electrical business together. “He’s teaching me everything and we’re going to be in business together,” she said. While at a meditation session with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa, she described the business as “eco electric.”

She also ran the idea by her daughter, Gabby, and her mother, Valerie. “I’m not an electrician and by the way neither is he,” Dolores said. “He has electricians that work for him, but he is a contractor. His intentions for me are very good.” The women were more eager for the pair to get married, not start a business together. But Dolores explained that this is the level of commitment that Paulie can make, especially since he’s not divorced yet.