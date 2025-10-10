‘RHOP’ Couple Wendy and Eddie Osefo Arrested for Allegedly Faking Their 2024 Burglary The Bravo stars faced multiple fraud charges and were each released from jail on a $50,000 bail. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 10 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

While Season 10 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac focuses on Karen Huger's DUI arrest and prison sentence, it appears another cast member will have to discuss her time in the "clankity-clank" at the Season 10 reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2025, Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested on fraud charges. Here's everything to know about the reality couple's arrest and charges.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Wendy Osefo was arrested on 16 counts of fraud.

Wendy and Eddie were both arrested on multiple charges. According to TMZ, who first broke the story, the Bravolebrity was arrested on 16 charges, including 7 felonies, for allegedly making false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300. Additionally, Wendy is facing one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer. Eddie was reportedly arrested and faced 18 charges, including nine felony false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300, eight misdemeanor false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300, and a misdemeanor charge of a false statement to an officer.

The couple's arrest stemmed from an April 2024 alleged burglary that Wendy reported. She claimed the burglary occurred during a family trip to Jamaica and reported that multiple designer bags and jewelry items were missing. However, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, there were discrepancies in her report. Officials stated, "there was a screen with damage lying on the roof, and the window was not locked,” and “to go in or out of that window, one has to step on the toilet.”

Article continues below advertisement

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 'RHOP' star Wendy Osefo and her husband booked on fraud charges in Maryland. https://t.co/VBUpdf6UbQ pic.twitter.com/4vcTttujqD — TMZ (@TMZ) October 10, 2025

The authorities also noted that Wendy and Eddie hooked up an ADT system and ring camera and claimed the security technology had, "no motion detected inside the residence. There was activity, such as package deliveries, on the ring camera that was monitored remotely by the Osefos.” The documents state that Eddie also gave statements to two insurance companies regarding a list of stolen items.

Article continues below advertisement

“He was asked whether any of the items on the list had been returned, which he denied," the document stated. "He was asked if he had other insurance, but failed to disclose to Homesite and Jewelers that he was also making a claim with Travelers Insurance." Eddie, a former attorney, allegedly initially told Travelers Insurance that he and Wendy were wearing their anniversary bands when the loss occurred, only to later claim that Wendy's gold wedding band was stolen. He reportedly settled the claim with Travelers for $25,380, which later prompted authorities to investigate.

Article continues below advertisement

During their investigation, Carroll County sheriff’s deputies discovered Wendy was seen on social media allegedly wearing the ring and discovered the couple was “burdened by substantial debt.” Following their arrest, the Osefos were released on a $50,000 bail.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

What is Wendy Osefo's net worth?

Wendy and Eddie's arrest came after Bravo viewers had been watching them on RHOP for multiple years. According to , the Nigerian-American Housewives star has a net worth of $1.5 million. Before sharing her life on reality TV, Wendy was a political commentator on CNN. She's also used her many degrees to take on other roles as a published author, professor, and entrepreneur, creating her home collection, Onyi Home, in 2021.