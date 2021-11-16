Amy Slaton's Weight Loss Surgery Resulted in a Common Physical Issue

The amount of loose skin that patients need removed varies depending on how much they've lost. The average cost for a lower body lift, which includes removing loose skin from around the buttocks, outer thighs, and groin areas, is $8,073.

A thigh lift, which works on the groin down to the knees, could be around $4,400. And an upper arm lift often falls at around $3,574. For someone who lost as much weight as Amy, that adds up.