Amy Slaton Opened up About Her Eye Condition and Blindness in 2015

“It’s because I’m blind,” she said in the 2015 video , showing off her glasses. “They’re apple bottle glasses. They’re mostly for … strain and safety. They’re pretty much safety glasses. I’ve been like this all my life. I was born this way.”

As she said in the video, Amy was diagnosed with toxoplasmosis when she was younger. “In layman’s terms, that is what they call scars of my eyes,” she said. “Now, as you can see, one eye is straight and this eye goes this way. That’s part of my blindness, and also, I got astigmatism in the [left] eye.”

Amy told viewers that because of her eye condition, the peripheral vision in her right eye and the center vision in her left eye is obscured.

“I’ve been like that all my life,” she added. “I got made fun of because my eye goes wonky. I call [the right eye] my good eye because I can see out the center of it, but it is heavily strained, so I gotta wear these [glasses] sometimes.”