'Love & Hip Hop: New York's' Anais Martinez Has Left Fans Concerned For Her Well-Being

In a July 18, 2022, Instagram post, Anais shared a selfie of herself with an interesting caption that claps back at naysayers. In the lengthy caption, Anais shared that she no longer cares about the opinions of others.

“OK, I’m way too skinny,” Anais wrote. “That’s your opinion, and it should be respected. Back then, I used to care about your opinions to be my inspiration. Now y’all became part of my expectations … so that’s second. Sorry, I’m putting myself first. No more caring about what others think of me, especially when their state of mind is real f--ked up ... as long as I’m healthy and my spirit is with God or whoever is ever higher than myself, since they have lied so much.”