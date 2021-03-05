André Leon Talley Requests GoFundMe Donations Be Returned Amid Eviction Battle

Fashion pioneer André Leon Talley has made major accomplishments throughout the tenure of his career. From becoming Vogue magazine’s creative director to releasing the bestselling memoir The Chiffon Trenches, André has served as an inspiration for young fashion lovers looking to make their mark in the cutthroat industry.

And while many of us familiar with André’s resume would expect for him to be living his best life, it turns out that things are not so peachy. In fact, there has been a GoFundMe page set up for the fashion icon. However, it’s not what you may be thinking. The goal of the donation page is to help André with his current living situation.

Keep reading to learn all about the GoFundMe page created for André and why he’s not accepting the donations.