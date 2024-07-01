Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight 'Married at First Sight' Star Andrew Jury Has Died at 33 — Family Is "Bewildered" "It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 1 2024, Published 4:32 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@juryandrew

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. One of the most popular reality TV shows right now is Married at First Sight (MAFS), an "extreme social experiment" by Lifetime in which several couples agree to wed before meeting each other. The show then follows those couples as they work through the trials and tribulations of marriage, all while getting to know one another. The franchise has several spinoffs, as well as series from other countries around the world, including New Zealand.

While most fans come for the drama, many stay because they become obsessed with the show's wacky cast of characters, including the brides and grooms. One such groom from MAFS New Zealand, was Andrew Jury, who participated in the show back in 2017. Sadly, according to a report from the New Zealand Herald, Andrew has just passed away at just 33 years old — and his family is "bewildered" at the circumstances. What was Andrew's cause of death?



Andrew Jury died at just 33 years old while in prison. What was his cause of death?

On June 30, 2024, an investigation was launched after an inmate was found dead at Mt. Eden Corrections Facility, according to the New Zealand Herald. Information uncovered later confirmed that this inmate was none other than Married at First Sight New Zealand's Andrew Jury. He reportedly died just before a scheduled court appearance.

While no official cause of death has been shared for Andrew, his death was believed to be due to suicide. His father, Roy Jury, shared that he "held concerns for his son’s mental state" before the court hearing, which was set to take place on Thursday, June 27.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Andrew was arrested on April 2, and "court records show Jury was charged with unlawfully entering a building, assault with intent to injure, wilful damage, possession of an offensive weapon, and threatening behavior."

Roy had this to say about his son's death: "It should have been a red flag when Andy stopped communicating with family and friends ... I and Andy’s extended family and friends are deeply saddened and bewildered by this distressing event.” Our thoughts are with Andrew's friends, family, and fans at this time.