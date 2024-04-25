'Married at First Sight' Star Clare Kerr Has a New Man — Who Is She Dating?

We first met Married at First Sight alum Clare Kerr during Season 17, when the series filmed in Denver, Colo. Clare, a therapist, was looking for a husband who was fitness-focused and adventurous. She was matched with Cameron Frazer, a New Zealand transplant, entrepreneur, and bike shop owner, who seemed like an ideal partner on paper. However, they realized early on that they weren't meant to be and amicably agreed to part ways. Cameron even moved out of their shared apartment.

That said, their decision not to stay together when Decision Day rolled around shocked absolutely no one. During the two-part reunion, which aired in April 2024, things got somewhat messy when they accused one another of being controlling and manipulative. Clare claimed he was a "puppet master," and she was the puppet. Cameron said just the opposite. He also called Clare out for telling him on their honeymoon that she was in love with another man, specifically her ex.

Source: Lifetime

Coincidentally, rumors had run rampant during the season that Clare was dating her ex while technically still married to Cameron. Weirdly enough, Cameron said they thought it would be a waste not to give their relationship another fair chance. He said, "I want to start fresh with the opportunity to try again." But Clare was totally over him. Fans were totally over their relationship and felt Clare, despite her profession, was bringing drama and toxicity to the show.

I wouldn’t want to see my therapist on TV behaving like Clare. She uses manipulation as a tool too much and she’s leading the girl group and can’t even help create a healthy space, she's condoning toxicity. #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight — Tv queen (@Realiteatv30) April 18, 2024

During the season's "Where Are They Now" special, Clare gave an update on her current relationship status, and as it turns out, she is currently dating someone. Here's everything we know about Clare's new boyfriend.

Who is Clare from 'Married at First Sight' dating now?

During the Married at First Sight Season 17 special "Where Are They Now: To Hurt or to Heal," which aired on April 24, 2024, Clare revealed that she was dating someone. Clare said her new boyfriend lives in Seattle, Wash., but he wants to move to Denver to be with her. However, nothing is planned yet.