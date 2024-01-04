Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Clare and Cameron's Marriage Is in Trouble on 'MAFS' — Are Things Over for Good? Cameron and Clare may have ended their marriage on 'Married at First Sight,' but are they actually divorced already before Decision Day? By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 3 2024, Published 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Some Married at First Sight fans might have seen this coming, but it looks like Clare and Cameron are over before Decision Day has even arrived. In the Jan. 3 episode of MAFS, they agree to amicably part ways, and Cameron even leaves their shared temporary apartment. While Clare appears to be near tears in an in-the-moment interview with producers, it does seem like something they both want.

So, are Clare and Cameron divorced now? Typically, MAFS couples are tasked with waiting eight weeks until they can make a definitive decision about their marriages. In the past, however, and even during Season 17, couples have opted to throw in the towel before Decision Day. But there may be something that stops Clare and Cameron from totally closing the door this early.

Are Clare and Cameron divorced on 'Married at First Sight'?

Toward the end of the Jan. 3 episode of MAFS, Cameron and Clare make the mutual decision to move on by going their separate ways. When Clare admits that she's sad because she was ready to be married and didn't expect the marriage to not work out, she adds that she is also "ready to move forward." Cameron agrees that they will "move on separately."

But no, Clare and Cameron aren't divorced at this point in the season. In fact, we expect that they'll meet with each other and the experts on Decision Day, like everyone else from the season. For now, though, Clare and Cameron have made up their mind to split up, even if neither of them expected their journey together to end as quickly as it apparently did. At least, for the time being.

"This is now something I wanted," Clare tells producers in the episode. "When you're with someone all the time, and then all of a sudden they just leave, and they're gone, that's a sad moment."

Cameron's health scare on 'MAFS' could bring them back together.

Like we said, it doesn't look like Clare and Cameron are officially broken up right now in the season, as far as an actual divorce goes. And, judging by the promo at the end of the Jan. 3 episode, they could find their way back to each other sooner rather than later. Cameron has something of a health scare with his heart, which, he muses, could be because of the stress of his separation with Clare.

