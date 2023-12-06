Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Clare and Cameron Open Up About Intimacy With Each Another on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Clare and Cameron open up about their attraction and intimacy with each other in an exclusive clip ahead of a new 'Married at First Sight' episode. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 6 2023, Published 9:12 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Marrying a stranger, honeymooning with them, and moving in together right after that is hard. Add to that the expected pressure of affection and intimacy and things are even more difficult. Which is exactly what Clare and Cameron are dealing with an an exclusive clip from the Dec. 6 episode of Married at First Sight.

In a way, their issues aren't a total surprise. They've separately expressed concern about affection with one another before. And things weren't easy on their honeymoon. But now, they meet with Dr. Pepper to sort things out and see if they can work on it before it becomes an even bigger issue.

Do Clare and Cameron share an attraction for each other on 'Married at First Sight'?

Not everyone on Married at First Sight feels that immediate connection or attraction for their partner. And even when they do, it still doesn't always work out for them. When it comes to Clare and Cameron, the biggest issue is giving and receiving affection. When one of them feels they should be getting it from the other person, the other assumes the same thing. For Cameron, it's about getting more in return from Clare.

"I think the thing that Clare and I maybe struggled with the most during the honeymoon was trying to build a comfortable space for physical intimacy," Cameron tells Dr. Pepper in the MAFS clip. The issue doesn't seem to be that there is a lack of attraction between Clare and Cameron. But instead, it looks like Clare is just having a harder time fully opening up and she needs that strong emotional connection first.

Clare agrees that it has been difficult for her to express her "love and affection." But for Cameron, just hearing Clare explain why she is moving at a slow pace, which includes past relationships and intimacy there, is enough for him. And, it seems, this open line of communication could be just what they need.

Most 'Married at First Sight' couples are slow moving when it comes to intimacy.