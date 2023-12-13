Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Clare and Cameron Share Their Different Views on Religion on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Clare and Cameron have different ideas about religion on ‘Married at First Sight' and they share details with friends in an exclusive clip. By Chrissy Bobic Dec. 13 2023, Published 11:23 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

The Gist: Clare and Cameron have had their share of differences in Season 17 of Married at First Sight.

They bring up their differences in religion in an exclusive clip ahead of a new episode.

Clare and Cameron aren't the first MAFS to clash over religion and their potential future together.

There are plenty of things that newlyweds butt heads over on Married at First Sight and religion is, of course, one of them. When you have two total strangers, fundamental differences are bound to come up. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Dec. 13 episode of MAFS, Clare and Cameron share details with Clare’s friends about how they’re clashing over religious values.

They aren't the first couple in the franchise to have marital issues because of religion, and they won’t be the last. But it is the biggest issue in their relationship right now. And, in some ways, the difference in opinion about religion for Clare and Cameron could make or break their future. Something tells us this isn't going away with just a simple conversation or two.

Source: Lifetime

Clare and Cameron open up about religion on 'Married at First Sight.'

For Clare, religion is important. And, as a result, raising her future children with religion in mind is also a priority. Cameron doesn’t see it this way, however. And in the clip, Clare opens up to her friend about Cameron’s concerns in raising children with a specific religion. They might be getting ahead of themselves, but it’s still an important conversation to have.

“He is very anti-religion, and thinks, like, if we were to raise our kids religious, it would completely brainwash them,” Clare tells her friend in the MAFS clip. “I just don’t see it that way.” And although her friend points out that a compromise can be made in the future, Clare doesn’t seem convinced.

Elsewhere, Cameron explains to two of Clare’s other friends, “The topic of religion came up, and I am open to having a partner of any religion. But I would never want to raise my children religious.” At the very least, Cameron understands how differently Clare feels. But that doesn’t mean this issue will just resolve itself.

Clare and Cameron have had other issues on ‘MAFS.’