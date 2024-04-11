Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Becca Accuses the 'Married at First Sight' Men of Having a Very Specific Pact in Season 17 "Watching it, I was like, there's something going on behind the scenes," Kevin Frazier says during the 'MAFS' reunion. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 11 2024, Published 7:18 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

During the first part of the Season 17 Married at First Sight reunion on April 10, host Kevin Frazier notes that fans had some strong thoughts about much of the events of the season. And, from the drama before, during, and after Decision Day, he isn't wrong. But one thing that never even made it to air was Becca's conspiracy theory about the men of the season having a "no sex pact."

Article continues below advertisement

She admits during the reunion that it sounds silly, but she stands behind her curiosity regarding the fact that most of the men refrained from being intimate with the wives. And even Kevin admits that he felt there was "something going on behind the scenes." But is it just too wild of a theory to be true?

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

Did the guys have a no sex pact on 'Married at First Sight' Season 17?

When Kevin shows Becca and the other Season 17 cast members footage of herself accusing now ex-husband Austin and the other guys of having a no sex pact, we see her call out the guys for their lack of physical intimacy throughout the season with each of their respective partners. She even says in the clip, "I'm tempted to say, let me see your phone then, and see the guys' group chat." None of the guys fork over their phones, however.

And during the reunion, Becca opens up about why she thought there might be something going on behind hers and the other wives' backs. "It is all as wild to us as it is to everyone else," she says. "And that's what is hard to articulate, that as confused as anybody may be about the situation, we were just as confused."

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren adds in agreement, "We were just as confused." None of the guys admit to any sort of no sex pact. However, the lack of this level of intimacy in most of the relationships might be because, according to Becca, the guys failed in allowing themselves to be open to it in the first place. "These men were also running away from emotional connections to lead to sex," Becca says. "Every step to sex was cut off."

Article continues below advertisement

Her conspiracy theory, as she calls it, is just that for now. And we'll probably never have access to that group chat among the guys. But it's hard not to see some validation in Becca's questions for the men this season.

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

Did anyone sleep together in the Denver season of 'MAFS'?

During the reunion, most of the ladies confirm that they did not take that big step in the bedroom with their respective husbands. But viewers did see Michael and Chloe get intimate after they visited a sex toy shop together. For Chloe, being open to that part of her short-lived marriage was important.