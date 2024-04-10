Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 Reunion Host Kevin Frazier Is Likely on TV Right Now "When you try to deceive the [MAFS] process, you end up getting screwed each and every time." By Brandon Charles Apr. 10 2024, Published 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You know how there’s a few people you kind of always see on television? Whether you’re actually putting on a specific show or walking by screens in an airport or pumping gas and all of a sudden someone is interviewing a celebrity, and you kind of recognize the talking head?

The Married at First Sight Season 17 reunion host may be familiar, but you might not know his name if you haven't seen previous MAFS reunions. Host Kevin Frazier has been on television screens for over 20 years as the host of Entertainment Tonight and The Insider. Now that you know that, you absolutely remember him, don’t you?

'Married at First Sight' Season 17 reunion host Kevin Frazier has been filling you in on all the celebrity news since 2004.

Kevin’s first run with Entertainment Tonight began in 2004. He was a correspondent and fill-in host through 2011. He moved to ET’s biggest competition, The Insider, as a host from 2011 through 2014. He went back to ET as co-anchor, a job he still holds today.

In addition to hosting the flagship syndicated show about celebs, Kevin is quite well versed in the world of sports. He first gained national attention as one of the first Fox Sports Net anchors in 1996. He was also on one of Fox’s most popular shows, College Football Saturday. Kevin moved to ESPN’s flagship show, SportsCenter, before transitioning to ET.

ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner winning a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment News Series

If you’re thinking you know Kevin Frazier from something else, you probably do.

In addition to hosting the long-running ET, Kevin is seemingly always on CBS programming. He’s occasionally on CBS Mornings, CBS Evening News with Nora O’Donnell, and The Talk as a correspondent. He’s also co-hosted the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards and co-hosted The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. When isn’t this guy corresponding or hosting? Probably when he's playing a fictionalized version of himself in movies like Girls Trip, Juwanna Mann, and Rat Race.

Kevin Frazier works in digital media in addition to traditional television.

Kevin is the founder and owner of the urban entertainment website HipHollywood.com. Their tagline is, “No gossip. No rumors. Facts only.” The site is pretty much what you’d expect from an ET host. It’s a lot of clips of interviews and publicist-approved stories, not exactly TMZ fodder.

The 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 reunion is bringing the drama.

ET teased a clip of the upcoming the Married at First Sight reunion (Wonder how they got it?). Titled, “'Married at First Sight': Kevin Frazier Calls Out Contestants Trying to 'Outsmart' Show (Exclusive),” the clip shows Kevin saying, “I will say this, that every time this happens, when everybody plots and plans, you screw up the whole experiment."