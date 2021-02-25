Andy and Ashley Williams of 'Flip or Flop Fort Worth' Have Two Beautiful Kids

Both Andy and Ashley say their family business wouldn't be complete without their kids, Ashton and Amina. They're both still young, but they have an eye for houses that must have been passed down from their parents.

"We like to get their help with sourcing houses. We call it 'driving for dollars,'" Ashley told HGTV. "We drive around on Sundays and look at different neighborhoods and see what our next endeavor will be!"