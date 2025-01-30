This Is What We Know About Fedez's Alleged Relationship With Mistress Angelica Montini All it would have taken was a single phone call, and Fedez apparently would have fled the altar and run to Angelica. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 30 2025, 2:46 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @MODES, MEGA

If you've been following the heart-breaking drama out of Italy that centers on rapper and musician Federico Leonardo Lucia, better known as Fedez, you already know that we're about to dive into a really messy situation. Fedez married his wife Chiara Ferragni back in 2018, and they seemed like a loving, adorable couple.

However, news broke in 2024 that they were splitting, and the illusion all came crashing down after it was revealed that Fedez was allegedly having an affair with a model and fashion designer from Milan, Italy, named Angelica Montini. Here's what we know about his relationship with Angelica, as well as Chiara's feelings now that she has spoken out about her side of things.

Source: Instagram / @fedez Fedez poses with his ex-wife Chiara before news broke of his alleged affair with Angelica.

Here's what we know about Fedez's relationship with Angelica Montini.

According to a since-removed social media update from Chiara, per Los40 USA, Fedez's relationship with Angelica started back in 2017. Angelica is a model and Milanese fashion designer whose relationship with Fedez appears to have run parallel to his relationship with Chiara, almost entirely.

According to the revelation posted by Chiara, Fedez was in love with Angelica to the point that he wanted to back out of his wedding to Chiara but didn't know how to do so without causing a public uproar. She claims that he and Angelica were so enraptured with one another that it would have only taken one phone call and he would have run from the wedding and marriage. Angelica herself is 28 years old and comes from a prominent Milanese family.

According to rumors, Angelica didn't want to associate herself publicly with Fedez and shut down her personal social media when the news began circulating that they were having an affair. It's unclear what the status of their relationship is nearly a year after Chiara and Fedez announced their plans to divorce. But some have speculated that Fedez leaked news of their affair to the press as revenge for Angelica telling him that she didn't want to be with him. However, that's all speculation and rumor for now.

Chiara finally told her side of the story.

What's not speculation is how Chiara feels about the entire mess. She has called her seven-year marriage to Fedez a "mockery," and posted in a four-part series of Instagram stories how she felt about discovering the infidelity. Chiara, who recently faced trial for fraud after accusations that she had misled customers about her cake business being aligned with an Italian hospital charity, shared her heartbreak for the world.

Chiara wrote, "For months, I chose to stay silent to protect myself and my family from two situations that have deeply affected me," She continued, "but I can’t keep quiet anymore" (translation and excerpts via eve_calvani on TikTok and Los40 USA). Chiara went on to explain, "I lived seven years in a relationship in which I loved like the way I loved. Without breaks and with my whole self. I loved even when there were a lot of reasons to leave. I dealt with situations which I would have told any other friend, 'Don't let someone treat you this way.'"

She explained that she kept quiet to protect herself, her family, and her and Fedez's two children. Chiara also clarified that she didn't kick him out of the house to be mean. It was after she discovered his alleged infidelity.