It's Official! Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son, Maddox, Is Dropping His Dad's Last Name Maddox is the eldest of Angelina and Brad's six kids. By Distractify Staff Published May 29 2026, 2:25 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It’s no secret that things remain dicey between Brad Pitt and his children. From allegations of child and physical abuse running rampant —even resulting in a DCFS investigation — it’s understandable why the kids are devoted to their mom, Angelina Jolie. Not to mention, it doesn’t help that Brad and Angelina have both gone their separate ways.

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So, when the news of Zahara Marley dropping Pitt as her last name around the time of her Spelman College graduation made its rounds, fans immediately believed that the other kids would follow suit. After all, the kids reportedly do not have a relationship with Brad, and given the history, it makes sense to cut ties. And now, big brother Maddox has followed suit behind his sister.

Source: MEGA

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Why is Maddox dropping Pitt as his last name?

According to People, Maddox wants to ensure he’s not connected to his adopted father, Brad, in any way, shape, or form. The outlet shares that the 24-year-old initially dropped Pitt from his last name, where he was credited in the movie, Couture, starring Angelina.

In the film, Angelina portrayed an American film director diagnosed with breast cancer just as she arrived in France to make a video for Paris Fashion Week. Maddox worked behind the scenes as assistant director. The film made its Toronto International Film Festival debut in September 2025.

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Maddox Jolie-Pitt (24) filed on Thursday, May 28, 2026 to legally drop “Pitt” from his name and become Maddox Chivan Jolie.



The eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt cited “personal” reasons for the change. This follows him already using Maddox Jolie professionally earlier… pic.twitter.com/e0TydOzCSY — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 29, 2026

Now, TMZ shares that Maddoz has taken things a step further. The site shares that Maddox filed paperwork to make his name simply "Maddox Chivan Jolie," dropping Pitt entirely, citing personal reasons for the request. While the name change has yet to be finalized, the change will likely take effect sooner rather than later once a judge signs off.

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Maddox and Zahara are not the only Pitt kids to drop the last name.

One band, one sound — at least for the most part. Although Maddox and Zahara made it a priority to drop the last name, they’re not the only kids looking to move forward. TMZ shares that Vivienne Marcheline, the youngest of the bunch, decided to remove Pitt from her name as it appeared on a playbill for a Broadway project she worked on. Additionally, Shiloh, Angelina’s twin, was legally granted to drop the name in August 2024.

As of now, the only sibling that is still using the last name Pitt is 17-year-old Knox Leon. However, it’s safe to assume that he will follow suit as the kids seem aligned on wanting to remain estranged from their father. It’s unfortunate to see the Jolie kids remain estranged from Brad. But, since Brad and Angelina’s divorce in 2016 was far from peaceful, it’s common for kids to often pick a side. Not to mention, it took the former couple two years shy of a decade to come to a resolution.

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Couple that with Maddox legally dropping his name. Paging DB's friends, please pick up your phones so he can whine about Angie again instead of faxing the tabs ya'lls imaginary convos. https://t.co/uzS4cm5CZ5 — FineBackToHolly (@HollyRuston) May 29, 2026