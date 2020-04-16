Finally, L.A. Icon Angelyne Is Getting Her Due With a New Peacock Series

If you've visited Los Angeles anytime in the past four decades, chances are good you've seen Angelyne, several stories high, on a billboard above a major thoroughfare. Her first billboard went up on Sunset Boulevard in 1984 with the help of Hugo Maisnik, a "very eccentric, bored prankster" according to Angelyne . At the time, Hugo owned a display advertising business, so he knew how to get Angelyne's likeness in front of as many eyes as possible.

While Angelyne is most known for the billboards, it wasn't her first or only strategy to gain fame. Prior to launching her first ad, she performed in a punk band and put out a self-released solo album, which she advertised with flyers and display ads at bus stops.

As Angelinos became accustomed to driving by the pink-clad, buxom platinum blonde, Angelyne achieved fame, even earning a cameo in the 1988 film Earth Girls Are Easy.

"I felt most normal when I became famous," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. Yet Angelyne is something of a walking contradiction because, as much as she desired and sought fame, she is also famously reclusive and very little was known about her pre-billboard life — including her birth name — until a few years ago.