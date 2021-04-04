'My 600-Lb Life' Star Angie J. Is Looking So Much Happier Today

We thought we were having deja-vu and that the Angela we met earlier in Season 7 was coming back for round two — but it turned out there was a different Angela coming to My 600-lb Life .

This one goes by Angie, and we can't wait to see her now, or how her story unfolds. There isn't a ton of information out there about Angela Marie Dunham-Johns , but there are some key things that we know.

Angela created a GoFundMe to try to relocate from Ohio to Houston.

Like many of her fellow co-stars on My 600-lb Life, Angie needed some financial assistance in order to relocate to Houston, Texas, in order to seek the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now. Angie ended up creating a GoFundMe campaign to help cover these costs.

In a March 2019 update, Angie wrote, "I only need about $400 that will help with what I am short of for the traveling and moving expense for me to get to Texas the end of this month! I recently weighed in [and] have lost 40 lbs on my own by following my diet instructed to me by the Dr. and it has gave [sic] me so much more confidence in this process!"

"I am so excited to see what I will be able to do with the surgery as a tool to use with my new eating habits and working out!" she continued. "After I have the bariatric surgery and lose a good amount of weight I will also be getting knee surgery to be able to get myself more mobile and get my life back!"

"I truly can't wait!!!" she added. "I NEED to make this happen to get me to Texas where I KNOW I will get my life back not even get it back I will have a whole new better life!!! I have been overweight since I was a teenager I haven't ever had a chance to live yet!! I can't wait to get that chance!!! Thanks again." Sadly, Angie only managed to raise $247 via GoFundMe — but she was still able to make the move from Ohio to Texas.