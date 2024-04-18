Home > Viral News > Influencers Abhradeep Saha, Known as Angry Rantman on YouTube, Has Died at Just 27 Years Old Angry Rantman suffered from multiple organ failure after going to the hospital for major surgery. By Joseph Allen Apr. 18 2024, Published 9:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@angryrantman

Thanks to his own passionate opinions on sports like soccer and cricket, YouTube star Angry Rantman earned a loyal audience who would turn to him following major sporting events. The influencer, whose real name was Abhradeep Saha, became well known roughly five years ago, and now, many are in mourning following the news that he had died at just 27 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Even as many people look back at the entertaining videos that Abhradeep posted during his time online, some are also wondering what exactly happened to him. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was YouTube star Angry Rantman's cause of death?

Abhradeep's death was first announced on April 17, 2024. Before his death, he was reportedly admitted to a Bengaluru hospital and underwent major surgery. His condition eventually deteriorated and he was put on a ventilator, and he then succumbed to multiple organ failure. His family announced his death to the world with a post on Facebook in which they offered some details about his death.

"With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST," the post read. "He touched the lives of millions with his honesty, humor, and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time."

Article continues below advertisement

Although we know that Abhradeep's death was the result of multiple organ failure, we don't know what original illness he may have been dealing with that left him in such a tenuous state. It seems like his situation deteriorated pretty quickly, ultimately leading to his death just shortly after he was admitted to the hospital. Now, his fans are remembering him and the legacy of videos he left behind.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Angry Rantman become an internet sensation?

Abhradeep started his YouTube channel in 2017, but it wasn't until two years later that he went viral for a video in which he reacted to a match Chelsea lost 6-0 to Manchester City. After the game, he used the immortal phrase "There is no passion, there is no vision," which has become a common phrase in the world of soccer among fans who are disappointed in how their teams are performing.

This viral moment gave Abhradeep all the ammunition he needed to continue making this kind of content, and he was reacting to sports on YouTube for the next five years in a way that many people loved watching. He ultimately accumulated more than 400,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.