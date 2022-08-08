Get to Know the Husband of Anila Sajja From 'Married to Medicine'
Ever since 2013, Married to Medicine has been an intriguing reality TV show to keep up with, running for nine seasons so far. The Bravo hit follows the lives of wealthy socialites living in Atlanta.
The reason the stars were cast on the show is that they’re either doctors themselves or they’re married to doctors. We’re talking about dentists, plastic surgeons, chiropractors, and more. Anila Sajja is one of the leading ladies on the show. Who is her husband?
Anila Sajja is from 'Married to Medicine.' Who is she married to?
Anila is part of the Married to Medicine cast thanks to her husband. She tied the knot with Dr. Kiren Sajja.
He's a highly successful doctor who works as an oculofacial plastic surgeon. Dr. Kiren has an office based out of Alpharetta, Ga. as well as other surrounding Atlanta cities.
Some of the issues he specializes in include cataracts, Lasik surgery, refractive surgery, cornea issues, and glaucoma. His official website describes him by saying, "Dr. Sajja has dedicated his practice to reconstructive and aesthetic oculofacial plastic surgery.”
According to Anila's official Bravo TV bio, she and Kiren have been married for nine years.
Do Anila and Dr. Kiren have any kids together?
As of 2022, Anila and Dr. Kiren share two children together. They have a seven-year-old named Aryana and a five-year-old named Avir.
Anila doesn’t shy away from sharing precious family moments on social media, either. One of the pinned photos on her Instagram page features her, Dr. Kiren, and their two children celebrating Diwali.
Anila Sajja's husband works in medicine, but what does she do?
Anila's Bravo TV bio states that she graduated from Mercer University before entering into the corporate world. She was interested in paving the way for herself in the fashion and cosmetic industries. She ultimately landed a global executive position at one point. Later on, she switched her career path by pursuing life as a social media influencer and fashion blogger.
With over 84,900 followers on Instagram, it’s obvious that plenty of people find her and her content to be relevant. She added a link to a business called Private Label in her Instagram bio as well.
According to Private Label's page bio, they sell: “wigs, bundles, extensions, lashes, and cosmetics.” On Anila's LinkTree tab, it’s also possible to find her Fabletics purchases for anyone who wants to dress like her while hitting the gym. The link to her blog will lead readers to stories she’s published about different style subjects.
One of her titles asks, “Why should I buy secondhand fashion?" Another blog post she published includes a holiday gift guide for women. Anyone interested in shopping at Nordstrom will also find sale details written on her blog page. Anila's entire blog is filled with pictures of trendy outfits, accessories, and accounts of her personal fashion experiences.
New episodes of Married to Medicine Season 9 air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.