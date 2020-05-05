How to Get Leaf Tickets Fast in 'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp'

If you're one of the thousands of people who is dying to buy a Nintendo Switch to join in on the Animal Crossing craze, but can't find the console anywhere, then you've probably considered conceding and downloading Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp instead. The mobile app version of the game offers a completely different experience than the console versions, though it is somehow just enough to give you the same design and fruit-picking bliss of the other versions.

What cheats work in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp , and what new ones have been added?

Downloading Pocket Camp is free, making it an easy and accessible way to participate in the craze. But Animal Crossing veterans will be looking for those cheats that are built in to the console games.

This means you'll have to actually play the game as it's meant to be played: slowly and patiently.

Unfortunately, this doesn't work with Pocket Camp. Besides the fact that changing your time zone on your mobile device will likely disrupt some of the other (important) things it's used for, it also won't speed up time in the game. Jumping three time zones to reset the favors your villagers are looking for won't work — and it also won't work on the crafting feature.

With the console versions of the game, you can just change the time on your console to coincide with the in-game time, advancing yourself hours or days at a time.

Impatient fans of the Nintendo DS and Switch versions of the game will know that there's an easy way to skip the long waiting time for projects. The game works in real time, meaning the time in the game is the same time as it is in real life.

Here's how to get more Leaf Tickets.

Leaf Tickets are a valuable currency in Pocket Camp, allowing you to craft certain items or complete projects instantly. They're a feature that's exclusive to Pocket Camp, and don't cross over to any of the other games in the franchise.

While you can purchase Leaf Tickets using real money (one of the only in-app purchases the game offers), there are also other ways to earn Leaf Tickets. You're rewarded with Leaf Tickets when you complete certain goals, meaning you have the opportunity to slowly build up your Leaf Tickets over time.

>how to level up FAST



°whenever you encounter a villager that has 0 point, its better to give them GOLD treats. u r most like to jump to 5th heart!



°give them rare fruits esp the ones that doesnt grow in your island, check market box. pic.twitter.com/DHR71hnTdm — Mika 🌴 (@acpcmika) May 4, 2020

Leveling up your friendship with villagers is another way to earn Leaf Tickets fast. To level up friendships without doing favors for them, you can give the villagers a snack. You likely have a stockpile of snacks in your inventory from completing other tasks that you can give to the villagers. If you're looking for a fast cheat to receive multiple Leaf Tickets instantly, though, there aren't any cheat codes you can enter that will work.