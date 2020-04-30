How the May Day Ticket Works on 'Animal Crossing'

Rover is a cat who, in previous versions of the game, got players started at the beginning of the game, and in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, he hosted an event called Garden Safari. No word yet whether the May Day tour will have rare butterflies or seasonal plants we haven't yet seen in the game, but from some early screenshots of the May Day islands, we can at least determine there are flowering shrubs.

However since you have to give up your tools at the start of the challenge — you get them back at the end, don't worry! — you may not be able to bring the shrubs home with you unless you obtain a shovel while navigating the maze.

Early spoilers do seem to indicate you will find some tools to help you make your way through the maze, but we won't know for sure until May 1.

Once players navigate their way to Rover, he will congratulate them and tell them to expect a gift in the mail. Reportedly, that gift is just a suitcase with some stickers on it, which is kind of a bummer, but it's better than a wobbling Zipper T. Bunny toy, right?