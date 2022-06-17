'Animal Kingdom's End Is Near and Fans Aren't Ready To Say Goodbye
Season 6 of Animal Kingdom marks the end of an era for the TNT drama. The series, about a crime family in southern California and the secrets and drama that have plagued it for decades, is finally coming to an end. Which, if we're going by past season finales, should be pretty explosive.
So, what is the Animal Kingdom series finale date?
Season 6 drops on June 19, 2022 with two back-to-back episodes. After that, we'll get one new episode each Sunday evening. It's sort of a slow burn, but longtime fans will probably agree that the final season of Animal Kingdom will go pretty fast.
And everyone is curious about which Cody will be left standing when the dust settles.
How many episodes is Season 6 of 'Animal Kingdom'?
Season 6 of Animal Kingdom is 13 episodes. To be fair, that's a decent amount by today's standards. Gone are the days of getting monster-sized seasons of cable network shows. But it just means that each episode is bound to be full of story development and heart-pounding heists. You know, just Animal Kingdom things.
The first season had just 10 episodes, but every season that came after it was given a 13 episode order. And we can thank the TV gods that the last season of Animal Kingdom isn't split into two parts, which has become common for big shows that aren't on network television. Right now, despite it all coming to an end, it's all about looking at the bright side.
What is the 'Animal Kingdom' series finale date?
After Animal Kingdom's Season 6 premiere night, on which two episodes air starting at 9 p.m. EST, new episodes premiere on the network every Sunday. The Animal Kingdom series finale premieres on Aug. 28, 2022.
So technically, fans will get an entire summer of the Cody boys getting into trouble and getting out of said trouble by the skin of their teeth.
Pope's death could happen at the end of the series.
At the end of Season 5, Catherine's body was discovered and identified by authorities. Pope killed her at the end of Season 1 at the request of Smurf, who was certain Catherine was about to snitch on the Codys.
Catherine had no intention of doing so, but Smurf wanted to get rid of her and she did by siccing her dog (Pope) on the unsuspecting mother of her own granddaughter.
Now that the heat is sure to be on the Codys once again, there's a good chance that Pope could go down by the time the series finale airs. While Pope was more or less brainwashed by his mother from the time he was a child to be her attack dog, he still committed the murder and someone will have to go down for it.
Maybe Pope will take the fall for other crimes too, thereby setting the rest of the Codys free to finally live their lives without crime. For now, though, fans will just have to wait and see what happens to Pope and the rest of the family.
Watch Animal Kingdom on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.