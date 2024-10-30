Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Counting On Anna Duggar Once Relied Solely on Husband Josh Duggar To Take Care of Their Family Anna and Josh Duggar have seven children together. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Oct. 30 2024, 1:47 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Whether you still follow the Duggars, of 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On fame, out of curiosity or an attachment to the reality TV family, there is no denying that it's hard not to want to keep up with them. And even though eldest son Josh Duggar remains in federal prison for the foreseeable future, his wife Anna Duggar is remaining loyal to him while she also cares for their seven children. And some people believe Anna Duggar is breeding dogs to make a living to support those kids.

Before Josh was found guilty of two counts of two charges of knowingly receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, he was the breadwinner of their family. He briefly worked for the Family Research Council in Washington, D.C. And later, when he and Anna moved back home to Arkansas, Josh resumed his old position at one of the Duggars' used car lots. But with Josh incarcerated, does that mean Anna has had to work for the first time in her life? Some believe that's the case.

Is Anna Duggar breeding dogs now?

According to one super internet sleuther on Reddit, Anna is breeding dogs to earn her own income in Arkansas, where she lives with her kids. In documents found by the user, it says that Anna owns and operates Golden Grove Pups LLC. in Tontitown, Ark., and that she had the business incorporated in May 2024. The documents also say that Anna is the sole agent in the business.

There is a Facebook account for the business, but because it's so new, it's not totally clear if the page is run by Anna. Most of the posts are focused on various golden retriever dogs that appear to be available to purchase. There's also a website listed, but it looks like it's not set up just yet.

Some of the posts do include kids, though, and that could be another indicator that this is Anna's business. In one photo of a dog with a young boy, the accompanying text says, "It doesn't get better than some quality time with our furry buddy. Nothing says love like a dog who thinks they're still a lap puppy, even when they've outgrown it!"

Where do Anna Duggar and her kids live now?

Every so often, Anna and her children can be seen in the background in videos from events at the main Duggar home where Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar still live with their youngest kids. But Anna herself deactivated her Instagram account, and she isn't very active on social media as a whole. But, because she has remained loyal to Josh and she was last seen living in a home on the family land, it's more than likely that Anna and her kids still live in her in-laws' property