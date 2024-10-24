Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Counting On Fans Think Jill Duggar Might Be Hiding a Baby Bump in Family Photos on Instagram Jill Duggar has three sons with husband Derick Dillard. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 24 2024, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jillmdillard

Whether someone is in the public eye or they're your next door neighbor, it's never a good idea to speculate or voice those speculations about a pregnancy. But, because Jill Duggar comes from a family where pregnancies are as frequent as blowing your nose, it's hard for some fans not to continuously wonder if Jill Duggar is pregnant again. Especially after she shared some family photos on Instagram featuring herself, her husband Derick Dillard, and their three sons.

In April 2024, Jill and Derick shared the loss of their daughter, Isla, on Instagram. Jill was four months pregnant when she and Derick found out their baby died while still in utero. If Jill is pregnant again, they could be taking things more slowly with an announcement, but that hasn't stopped Jill's fans and followers from wondering.

Is Jill Duggar pregnant?

As of October 2024, Jill has not announced a pregnancy to the public. So as far as anyone is concerned, she is not pregnant with another baby. However, some of her more eagle-eyed followers noticed some details in her family photos on Instagram that sort of paved the way for the rumors in the first place. Again, it's never a good idea to speculate on someone's pregnancy, whether they are actively trying to have a baby or not.

But the floppy-eared stuffed bunny with a pink bow in one of Jill's photos has some of her followers wondering if the family photoshoot doubled as a pregnancy announcement that Jill plans to reveal at a later date. Others commented on the post to speculate that the bunny may just be in the photos as a tribute to Jill and Derick's stillborn daughter.

Another comment under the photos pointed out that in one picture, it looks like Jill's youngest son is holding a hand to her stomach. That would certainly be cause for the rumor mill to start churning away. And another user pointed out that one of Jill and Derick's photos is cropped right below the chest. But for now, Jill and Derick have not shared any baby news.

How many kids does Jill Duggar have now?

Jill gave birth to her first child, Israel, in 2015. At the time, Jill and Derick were still on 19 Kids and Counting. Two years later, Jill had Samuel. A few years after that, Jill suffered her first miscarriage with a son that she and Derick named River. The following year, they welcomed their son Frederick. And in April 2024, their daughter Isla was stillborn.