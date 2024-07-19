Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Counting On Not All of the Grown-Up Duggars Want As Many Kids As Parents Jim Bob and Michelle One of the Duggar kids could surpass Jim Bob and Michelle with having babies. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 19 2024, Published 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@Duggarfam

Even if you don't follow the Duggar family of former 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On game, you might still be familiar with them and what the stand for. The conservative fundamentalist Christian family is known for their staunch religious beliefs, modest customs, and penchant for having as many children as the Lord allows. At least, according to patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

But now that 11 of the Duggar kids are grown up and married and 10 of them have kids, it makes you wonder which Duggar has the most kids? One of the Duggar sons has the largest family overall, more than his sisters. Coincidence? We aren't too sure. But most of the kids seem to have followed in their parents' fertile footsteps.

Which Duggar has the most kids in the family?

Eldest son Josh Duggar has seven kids with his wife, Anna Duggar. Since Josh Duggar is serving a prison sentence for the foreseeable future, it's unlikely that they will get the opportunity to increase that number. However, Michelle Duggar willingly got pregnant until daughter Jubilee Duggar was stillborn in 2011 when Michelle was 45, so they could try again in the future.

That number puts Josh at having the most Duggar kids for now. But Jessa Duggar comes in at a close second. Jessa has five kids with husband Ben Seewald. Her younger brother Jed Duggar has two kids with wife Katey Duggar, and twins on the way as of July 2024, making his total four (and counting).

Jessa has the most kids out of all of the adult Duggar daughters who have children, even if Josh surpassed her overall. The other sisters have opted for smaller families. Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard have three kids, while Joy-Anna Duggar has three kids with her husband, Austin Forsyth. Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo have two daughters. And Jinger has been open about family planning in a different way than her mom and some of her siblings.

On July 13, 2024, she shared with the Unplanned Podcast that she was "always a lit bit afraid" of the idea of having as many kids as her mom. "Once I realized that I don't need to have as many kids as possible, I just felt like a massive weight off my shoulders," Jinger said.

Most of the Duggar daughters have smaller families.

Jinger shared on the same podcast that she saw many moms who were "beat down" while in the mentality of believing they should have as many kids as their bodies would allow and as quickly as possible. Right now, she has just two, and her sister, Jill, has three. Jill has spoken out about using birth control, which is a big no-no for those in their fundamental Christian faith and definitely not something promoted or accepted by Jill's extended family.