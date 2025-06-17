Beloved Food Network Star Anne Burrell Passes Away at the Age of 55 — Here's What We Know Anne is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 17 2025, 6:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In April 2025, celebrity chef with the good hair, Anne Burrell, chatted with TastingTable. about what it takes to win in the cutthroat world of cooking competitions. She had been part of the Food Network for 17 years, but had been in the culinary game since the mid-1990s. Anne is not afraid of failure. In fact, she understood that it's the falling down that teaches one how to get back up.

When it comes to the kitchen, either on a personal or professional scale, Anne encouraged people to never be afraid. When crafting a dish, be bold with your flavors and don't shy away from seasoning. Above all else, know when it's time to stop. No good ever came from fussing with a meal too much. Two months after this interview, Anne passed away at the age of 55. With her went the kind of courage that many people are unable to muster up in life. Here's what we know about her cause of death.

Source: Mega

Anne Burrell's cause of death has not been revealed.

In a statement obtained by People, reps for Anne confirmed she passed away June 17, 2025, at her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The 55-year-old is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton, his son, Javier, her mother, Marlene, her sister, Jane, her children, Isabella, Amelia, and Nicolas, and her brother, Ben.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered," said her family, confirming Anne's death. "Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal."

Anne with her husband, Stuart.

Following the news of Anne's passing, condolences were shared on social media. Drag Race star Ginger Minj took to X where she wrote, "I am so incredibly sad to hear of the passing of my friend Ann Burrell today! I hope you are rocking out and cooking up a feast tonight!"