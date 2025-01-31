Anne Burrell Responds to Fans Asking Why She Isn't on 'Works Cooks in America' Anymore "Honestly I don't know." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 31 2025, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Food Network

There are some things that Worst Cooks in America fans look forward to each episode, and no, we aren't just talking about seeing awful cooks prove they can do better. Host Anne Burrell is the show in many ways to longtime fans, and when she was absent from the Season 28 premiere and the episodes that followed it, many wondered why Anne Burrell isn't on Worst Cooks in America.

Season 28 is titled Heroes vs. Villains as a celebrity edition of Worst Cooks in America. Not only does that set the show apart from most of its previous dozens of seasons, but it also features different hosts. Maybe that's because of its celebrity vibe, with most of the contestants being from other reality shows. But why isn't Anne on the show for this season? She has responded to fans asking why she isn't the host this time around.

Why isn't Anne Burrell on 'Worst Cooks in America'?

Even though Anne has been the trusty host of Worst Cooks in America since its inception in 2010, she is absent from the 2025 season that premiered on Jan. 5. When some fans commented on her Instagram posts to ask why she isn't on the show for Season 28, she responded with a bit of confusion of her own.

"Honestly, I don't know," Anne replied to an Instagram comment asking why she isn't on the show. When another fan commented to say that this is Anne's show and asked why she isn't hosting the 2025 season, Anne responded, "Uuuuughhh… I know. And I don't know."

Another fan who commented to let Anne know that they miss seeing Anne as the host and will be "sitting out" on watching Season 28 got another honest response from Anne. "You and me both lovely!!!" She responded.

There has been no official word on why Anne isn't hosting Worst Cooks in America in Season 28, but it looks like Anne is as in the dark about the why of it all as her fans are. There hasn't been an announcement that Anne was let go, however, so it appears to be a decision that was made for this specific celeb season alone.

Who are the 'Worst Cooks in America' Season 28 hosts?

The reason why Anne isn't hosting Worst Cooks in America for Season 28 might also have to do with who is hosting for the celebrity edition season. Celebrity chefs Antonia Lofaso and Jeff Mauro are the dual hosts for Season 28. They were both on their own seasons of different reality competition cooking shows, which could be why they were picked to lead this season.