Anne Burrell Got Married in 2021 — Who Is Her Husband and What Does He Do? Anne Burrell met her husband on a dating app.

Most Food Network fans know Anne Burrell for shows like Worst Cooks in America and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. Or, they know her because of her career as a chef in general. So when her family shared a statement with People about her death, fans were devastated and surprised. Many wanted to know what happened, while others were curious about her private life, if she had any children, and who her husband is.

According to the outlet, police found the celebrity chef "unconscious and unresponsive" in her home. She was declared dead on the scene. Later, her family shared with People that "Anne's light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world." Her light also touched her husband and stepson.

Who was Anne Burrell married to?

According to Anne's Instagram, she got engaged in 2020 to a man by the name of Stuart Claxton. Although his Instagram remains private, he was featured plenty on Anne's, as their romance turned to wedded bliss and they built a life together. At the time, People reported that Anne and Stuart met on Bumble in 2018 and started their relationship after they met.

Anne told the outlet that she had almost considered marriage to not be in the picture for her, as she hadn't married anyone up until that point and had passed the age of 50. But Stuart changed that. "I don't know if we had both thought of marriage, but we both were like, 'Oh, yeah, this is something. This is really going to be real and this is going to turn into something,'" she said.

Stuart is not in the entertainment business like his late wife was. According to his LinkedIn, he is the vice president of marketing at NextUp, a company that focuses on gender equality and uplifting women in their careers. Before that, Stuart was the senior director of industry marketing at the Spanish-language media company TelevisaUnivision.

Anne Burrell didn't have any children with her husband.

When Anne and Stuart got married in 2021, Anne was 52 years old. She had been engaged once before, but never married, and she never had children with any of her previous partners. Stuart, however, came into the relationship with a child from a previous marriage, per Today.

While Anne and Stuart did not have any children together, her stepson Javier Claxton was still a big part of her life. He was featured on her Instagram often, and Javier was even the best man at Stuart and Anne's wedding.

