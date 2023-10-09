Home > Entertainment Food Network Personality Michael Chiarello Has Died at 61 Years Old Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello died at the age of 61 on Oct. 6, 2023, leaving many to wonder what the Food Network star's cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Oct. 9 2023, Published 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Food Network personality and celebrity chef Michael Chiarello is dead at the age of 61 after he suffered from an allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock.

Michael opened his first restaurant in 1987, and eventually parlayed his success into a career as a cooking personality.

He was also accused of sexual harassment by two former employees in 2016, and denied the charges against him.

Following the news on Oct. 6, 2023, that celebrity chef and Food Network personality Michael Chiarello had died at the age of 61, many of the chef's fans were understandably shocked. In a statement released by Michael's family, they said they are mourning him following his fairly sudden death.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael,” Chiarello’s family said in a statement, according to The Wrap. “His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table.” Following the news of his death, many wanted to know what Michael's cause of death was.

What was Michael Chiarello's cause of death?

According to a statement released by his restaurant group, Michael died after suffering from an allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock. The statement from Michael's family added that they would hold Michael's memory close: "As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."