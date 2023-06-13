Home > Television > Food Network ‘Summer Baking Championship’ Judge Damaris Phillips Had a Notable Physical Transformation Food Network star and 'Summer Baking Championship' judge Damaris Phillips underwent a weight loss transformation, and fans are curious for more details. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 13 2023, Published 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

For those who have followed Damaris Phillips' time-honored career since securing the Food Network Star championship title in 2013, you’ve likely noticed that the acclaimed chef and television personality looks slightly different now than she did ten years ago. Mainly, in the Summer Baking Championship 2023 season.

Article continues below advertisement

The Summer Baking Championship judge had something of a a weight loss transformation prior to the season. Naturally, Food Network fans are curious for more details. Here’s the scoop on everything about Damaris’ approach to eating healthy, from mindset to tips for her fans and followers.

Source: Instagram/@chefdphillips

Article continues below advertisement

‘Summer Baking Championship’ fans noticed Damaris Phillips had a weight loss transformation.

Considering one’s physical appearance is such a private topic, Damaris hasn’t shed light on her weight loss specifics. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t openly discussed her approach to living a healthy lifestyle before.

One year after winning Food Network Star, the Summer Baking Championship judge got candid about her mantra concerning fueling her body. "Instead of focusing on what my body looks like, I try and focus on how my body works — how strong my body is," Damaris explained in 2014, per SELF.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared tips and tricks for making more nutritious decisions in the kitchen. From removing the labels “good” and “bad” from food to adding more nutrient-dense ingredients to dishes to snacking strategically throughout the day, Damaris was full of helpful advice on how to treat one's body better without approaching weight loss from a restrictive mindset.

What is Damaris Phillips known for?

In 2013, Damaris won Season 9 of Food Network Star and became a renowned celebrity chef in the following years. The Kentucky native specializes in Southern cuisine, prompting Food Network to greenlight five seasons of Damaris’ cooking show, Southern at Heart. Since then, the 42-year-old has appeared in series such as Guy's Grocery Games, Cooks vs. Cons, Bakers vs. Fakers, Celebrity Food Fight, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Damaris has co-hosted Southern and Hungry alongside Rutledge Wood and The Bobby and Damaris Show with celebrity chef Bobby Flay. In 2023, Damaris is one of the three judges in the Summer Baking Championship, accompanied by Duff Goldman and Carla Hall. Aside from appearing in a slew of food-orientated series, the Food Network personality has also authored a cookbook titled Southern Girl Meets Vegetarian Boy.

Is ‘Summer Baking Championship’ judge Damaris Phillips married?